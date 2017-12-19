‘Silicon Valley’ Star T.J. Miller Accused of Sexual Assault and Choking a Woman

“Silicon Valley” star and comedian T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who is choosing to remain anonymous. The woman gave an interview to The Daily Beast in which she describes being the victim of assault and physical violence at the hands of Miller when they both attended George Washington University.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told The Daily Beast. “He choked me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

The two met as members of GWU’s comedy troupe, receSs, and began a relationship. Months later, the woman recalls “having lots to drink” and being taken back to her place where she was “violently shaken” and “punched in the mouth during sex” by Miller. The woman says she woke up the next morning with a bloodied lip and a fractured tooth. Miller allegedly told her she had fallen down the stairs.

“I couldn’t bring myself [at the time] to believe this had happened,” the woman said. “It was me not wanting it to be true.”

A second incident occurred at a later date after a college party. Miller and the woman began having consensual sex at her apartment before it turned violent. The woman stresses to The Daily Beast that she did not have more than two drinks at the party and remembers the events of that night “crystal-clear.”

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked.”

The woman says she was “fully paralyzed” by Miller’s actions and that she was “choking audibly,” so much so that her roommates heard her and knocked on the door to see if she was ok. She told them not to worry out of fear of how Miller would act.

“He pulled me back to bed and more things happened,” The woman said. “He anally penetrated me without my consent, which I actually believe at that point I cried out, like, ‘No,’ and he didn’t continue to do that—but he also had a [beer] bottle with him the entire time. He used the bottle at one point to penetrate me without my consent.”

Miller left her apartment the next morning and the woman immediately told her roommates about what happened.

“She looked like she had been through a rough night—I recall seeing bruises [on her,” one of the woman’s roommates told The Daily Beast. “One roommate asked if she wanted to go to the police. Others offered to take her to the hospital, given how she looked.”

The woman did not report the incident to the campus police until a year later. She said she waited so long because she “was not ready to process” what happened. “I was not ready to reconcile the events taking place with the person I had known,” she said. “It was so disorienting and so physically traumatic.” The trial period only lasted a couple weeks and the university allegedly told the woman it could not be resolved.

In response to the allegations, T.J. Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, told The Daily Beast that the accuser “began again to circulate rumors online” about their relationship once the two went public.

The Millers said, “Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” the Millers wrote in a statement. “She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ and ‘I’m going to ruin him,’”

The woman denies the Millers’ claim, citing how T.J. Miller refuses to even acknowledge their friendship before the first alleged encounter occurred.

“It is unfathomable to me that he doesn’t understand that he actually put me through something I have to live with,” she concluded, “that I never would’ve chosen, that completely, completely set the tone for my sexual adult life, that I actively had to spend years and years… un-programming.”

The full interview with the woman is at The Daily Beast.