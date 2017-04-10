Read Next: ‘Star Wars: Visions’: Volume 2 Expands Beyond Anime
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘Take Me’ Trailer: Taylor Schilling Gets Kidnapped in Netflix-Bound Duplass Brothers Production — Watch

Pat Healy's comedy will premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on May 5.
Take Me Trailer: Taylor Schilling Gets Kidnapped in New Comedy — Watch
"Take Me"
Share

Netflix and The Orchard have released the trailer for their upcoming comedy “Take Me.” The film, which is executive produced by the Duplass brothers, marks the feature directorial debut for “Magnolia” and “Cheap Thrills” actor Pat Healy, who also stars alongside Taylor Schilling. “Take Me” will have its world premiere later this month at the Tribeca Film Festival.

READ MORE: Mark Duplass Talks to Glenn Beck About Being a ‘Libtard’ in Crazy Podcast — Listen

Written by Mike Makowsky (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), “Take Me” follows Ray (Healy), a man who gets paid by people to kidnap them just for the “simulated experience of a high-stakes subduction,” as he explains in the trailer. But, when he gets hired to kidnap a woman (Schilling), things do not turn out as expected.

The film also stars Alycia Delmore. It is produced by Mel Eslyn and Sev Ohanian, and co-produced by Natalie Qasabian. Jay and Mark Duplass executive produce alongside Ian Bricke.

READ MORE: 50 Movies to See This Summer

“I was too lazy and/or afraid to direct a feature film for years until I read Mike Makowsky’s inspired script,” Healy told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “I knew I had to do it. Thankfully Jay, Mark and Taylor agreed and gave me the chance to make this crazy thing. It’s the weird/funny movie I hope audiences would expect I’d unleash on the world.”

“Take Me” opens in theaters May 5. It will be released on Netflix later in the year. Watch the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

WGA Strike: Patric Verrone Sees Parallels and Contrasts From 2007 in Guild’s ‘Righteous Cause’
WGA Strike: Patric Verrone Sees Parallels and Contrasts From 2007 in Guild’s ‘Righteous Cause’
3 hours ago
Jordan Neely Subway Killing a ‘Wake-Up Call for More Compassion’
rollingstone
Jordan Neely Subway Killing a ‘Wake-Up Call for More Compassion’
3 hours ago
Starz Drama Series ‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Pauses Production With Two Episodes Left To Shoot
Starz Drama Series ‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Pauses Production With Two Episodes Left To Shoot
3 hours ago
Ghosts Reveals the Identity of Alberta's Killer and It's an Emotional Shocker!
Ghosts Reveals the Identity of Alberta's Killer and It's an Emotional Shocker!
3 hours ago
LIV’s Uihlein Exits PGA Tour Suit, Leaving DeChambeau and Jones
LIV’s Uihlein Exits PGA Tour Suit, Leaving DeChambeau and Jones
2 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad