‘Take Me’ Trailer: Taylor Schilling Gets Kidnapped in Netflix-Bound Duplass Brothers Production — Watch

Netflix and The Orchard have released the trailer for their upcoming comedy “Take Me.” The film, which is executive produced by the Duplass brothers, marks the feature directorial debut for “Magnolia” and “Cheap Thrills” actor Pat Healy, who also stars alongside Taylor Schilling. “Take Me” will have its world premiere later this month at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Written by Mike Makowsky (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), “Take Me” follows Ray (Healy), a man who gets paid by people to kidnap them just for the “simulated experience of a high-stakes subduction,” as he explains in the trailer. But, when he gets hired to kidnap a woman (Schilling), things do not turn out as expected.

The film also stars Alycia Delmore. It is produced by Mel Eslyn and Sev Ohanian, and co-produced by Natalie Qasabian. Jay and Mark Duplass executive produce alongside Ian Bricke.

“I was too lazy and/or afraid to direct a feature film for years until I read Mike Makowsky’s inspired script,” Healy told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “I knew I had to do it. Thankfully Jay, Mark and Taylor agreed and gave me the chance to make this crazy thing. It’s the weird/funny movie I hope audiences would expect I’d unleash on the world.”

“Take Me” opens in theaters May 5. It will be released on Netflix later in the year. Watch the trailer below.

