Terry Crews Reveals He Was Groped By Hollywood Executive in 2016

In the midst of allegations being made against Harvey Weinstein involving decades worth of sexual harassment, Terry Crews has taken to Twitter to share his own experience with sexual misconduct in the industry. The NFL-athlete-turned-actor revealed in a 16-part thread that he was groped by a Hollywood executive at a function in Los Angeles in 2016. Crews said all the allegations emerging about Weinstein was “giving [him] PTSD.”

“My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates,” Crews wrote. “Jumping back I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews did not name the groper, although he did think about “kicking his ass” before ultimately deciding to hold back. “‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” Crews said. “Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.”

According to the actor, the groper did get in touch with him the next day to apologize but did not offer an explanation for the crude act. He explained, “I decided not [to] take it further [because] I didn’t want [to be] ostracized— par [for] the course when the predator has power [and] influence.”

“I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent,” Crews concluded. “Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Crews currently stars as Terry Jeffords on FOX’s comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” His additional credits include the television comedy “Everybody Hates Chris” and films like “Idiocracy,” “White Chicks,” and “The Expendables.” Read his entire Twitter thread below.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

