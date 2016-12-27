The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2016 (A Running List)

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2016 and/or were acquired for 2016 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2015.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to December 27, 2016. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “Hell or High Water”

Distributor: CBS Films and Lionsgate

Release Date: August 12th

Opening Theater Count: 32

Opening Average: $19,417

Current Gross: $27,007,844

2. “The Witch”

Distributor: A24 (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: February 19th

Opening Theater Count: 2,046

Opening Average: $4,301

Current Gross: $25,138,292

3. “Manchester by the Sea”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: November 18th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $64,125

Current Gross: $20,843,255

4. “Eye in the Sky”

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Release Date: March 11th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $22,761

Current Gross: $18,704,595

5. “The Birth of a Nation”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: October 7th

Opening Theater Count: 2,105

Opening Average: $3,327

Current Gross: $15,861,556

6. “Hello, My Name is Doris”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions

Release Date: March 11th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $21,247

Current Gross: $14,444,999

7. “Love & Friendship”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios

Release Date: May 13th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $33,378

Current Gross: $14,016,568

8. “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Distributor: Quality Flix

Release Date: July 15th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $24,938

Current Gross: $13,099,931

9. “Moonlight”

Distributor: A24

Release Date: October 21st

Opening Theater Count: 176

Opening Average: $100,519

Current Gross: $12,048,413

10. “No Manches Frida”

Distributor: Lionsgate

Release Date: September 2nd

Opening Theater Count: 362

Opening Average: $10,027

Current Gross: $11,528,613

11. “Cafe Society”

Distributor: Lionsgate and Amazon Studios

Release Date: July 15th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $71,858

Current Gross: $11,103,205

12. “The Lady in the Van”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Release Date: December 4th (2015 Academy-qualifying run)

Opening Theater Count:

Opening Average:

Current Gross: $10,021,175

13. “Hardcore Henry”

Distributor: STX (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: April 8th

Opening Theater Count: 3,015

Opening Average: $1,694

Current Gross: $9,252,038

14. “The Lobster”

Distributor: A24

Release Date: May 13th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $47,563

Current Gross: $8,700,374

15. “A Beautiful Planet”

Distributor: IMAX

Release Date: April 29th

Opening Theater Count: 137

Opening Average: $1,635

Current Gross: $7,895,708

16. “Loving”

Distributor: Focus Features

Release Date: November 4th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $39,904

Current Gross: $7,349,687

17. “Southside With You”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: August 26th

Opening Theater Count: 813

Opening Average: $3,528

Current Gross: $6,304,223

18. “Sultan”

Distributor: Yash Raj

Release Date: July 6th

Opening Theater Count: 283

Opening Average: $8,375

Current Gross: $6,200,000

19. “Captain Fantastic”

Distributor: Bleecker Street (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: July 8th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $23,456

Current Gross: $5,879,736

20. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

Distributor: The Orchard (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: June 24th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $15,688

Current Gross: $5,205,468