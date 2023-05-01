Read Next: Russell Tovey: Gay Male Backlash to ‘Looking’ ‘Broke Me, Honestly’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Keri Russell will return as Kate Wyler after that shocking twist in the Season 1 finale.
"The Diplomat"
"The Diplomat"
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection
Share

Fans of “The Diplomat” can officially relax knowing that they won’t be left hanging after that Season 1 finale twist.

Netflix has announced that Debora Cahn’s hit series — which stars Keri Russell as a well-dressed American ambassador who gets an unexpected (and unwanted) promotion while her marriage is unraveling — has been renewed for a second season. No release date or production schedule has been announced, but Russell will be returning as Kate Wyler with Cahn continuing to serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show,” Russell said in a statement announcing the news. “Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

“We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat,'” Cahn added. “And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

“The Diplomat” premiered on April 20 and quickly became a hit for Netflix. It debuted at #1 on the streamer’s weekly global top 10 TV list, and Netflix claims that it was viewed for 57.48 million hours during its first weekend on the site.

The series has been praised by critics for putting a slightly modern spin on the kind of slick political thriller that used to regularly grace network lineups. The end result was exactly the kind of endlessly binge-able middlebrow fare that Netflix has been prioritizing in recent years.

“Created, written, and showrun by Debora Cahn (who spent four years on ‘The West Wing’ before producing and writing for ‘Homeland’), the new Netflix series starring the great Keri Russell is a clever evolution from those two programs, balancing big walk-and-talk energy with hushed and hurried chatter,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his Season 1 review. “‘The Diplomat’ doesn’t idealize government work like Aaron Sorkin did, nor does it indulge in action-driven spectacle the way Alex Gansa and Lesli Linka Glatter often enjoyed. But, as befits its character-based, story-driven medium, the political thriller keeps you guessing from start to finish, and it does so almost exclusively through dialogue, be it shouted, whispered, winked, or stared.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Russell Crowe to Receive Crystal Globe at Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Will Perform With His Band at Opening Party
Russell Crowe to Receive Crystal Globe at Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Will Perform With His Band at Opening Party
3 hours ago
Lizzo Cancels Show Due to Fever and Chills: It’s ‘Getting Worse’
rollingstone
Lizzo Cancels Show Due to Fever and Chills: It’s ‘Getting Worse’
3 hours ago
Russell Crowe To Be Honored At Karlovy Vary; Johnny Depp To Star In Fest’s New Trailer
Russell Crowe To Be Honored At Karlovy Vary; Johnny Depp To Star In Fest’s New Trailer
3 hours ago
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Is Link About to 'Tank'? — Plus, Jo's Got a New Suitor
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Is Link About to 'Tank'? — Plus, Jo's Got a New Suitor
3 hours ago
Beverage Baron Repole Seeks to Quench Derby Thirst With Forte
Beverage Baron Repole Seeks to Quench Derby Thirst With Forte
1 hour ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad