Read Next: ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Would’ve Been a Very Different Movie Directed by Peter Greenaway
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ Is in ‘Earliest Stages of Development,’ According to Director David Silverman

It's been a decade since the first film arrived in theaters.
The Simpsons Movie
"The Simpsons Movie"
Share

It’s been 10 years since “The Simpsons Movie” arrived in theaters and pink donuts arrived in 7-11. Given how successful the film was — it made around $527 million and earned positive reviews — many have naturally wondered if and when a sequel might happen.

According to David Silverman, who directed the 2007 film, a silver-screen return to Springfield might be in the cards after all — though it’s still in “the very earliest stages” of development.

“I certainly am cautious about a couple things. I wouldn’t want it to be risky in terms of budget, and I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money,” he tells Entertainment Weekly while marking the film’s 10th anniversary. “I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it’s great.”

That’s fairly equivocal, but it does sound like Silverman is enthusiastic about the project if he’s able to do it. “I’d love for there to be another one,” he says. “We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet.” Considering how long it took for the first movie to be made, that seems fair enough — especially if audiences are rewarded for their patience with another appearance by Spider-Pig.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Best Cinematography of the 21st Century
The most beautiful films of this century
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Cannes Jury Unveiled: Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani Join President Ruben Ostlund
Cannes Jury Unveiled: Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani Join President Ruben Ostlund
2 hours ago
Kool & the Gang Announce New Album ‘People Just Wanna Have Fun’ Ahead of 60th Anniversary
rollingstone
Kool & the Gang Announce New Album ‘People Just Wanna Have Fun’ Ahead of 60th Anniversary
3 hours ago
Brie Larson, Paul Dano & Julia Ducournau Join Cannes Film Festival 2023 Jury
Brie Larson, Paul Dano & Julia Ducournau Join Cannes Film Festival 2023 Jury
2 hours ago
Shangela Accused of Rape by We're Here Crew Member, Drag Performer Says Allegations Are 'Totally Untrue'
Shangela Accused of Rape by We're Here Crew Member, Drag Performer Says Allegations Are 'Totally Untrue'
2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Reclaim Their Square as NHL Playoff Watch Party Grows
Maple Leafs Reclaim Their Square as NHL Playoff Watch Party Grows
2 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad