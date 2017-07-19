‘The Snowman’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender and ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ Director Solve A Gripping Mystery

Swedish film director Tomas Alfredson became a favorite on the international film circuit with back-t0-back modern classics “Let the Right One In” and “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy.” The latter earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Actor for Gary Oldman, but it’s been nearly six years since Alfredson’s spy drama and we haven’t gotten any new material since. That’s about to change with “The Snowman.”

Based on the novel of the same name by crime-writer Jo Nesbø, “The Snowman” stars Michael Fassbender as detective Harry Hole and concerns the mystery of a disappeared woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman. Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Jones, J.K. Simmons and Chloë Sevigny co-star.

A film adaptation of “The Snowman” has been in development as early as 2013, when Martin Scorsese was attached to the direct the project. Alfredson eventually replaced him and the movie began production in Norway in January 2016. With cinematographer Dion Beebe and composer Jonny Greenwood also involved, it’s no wonder why the production values look incredibly top-notch.

Universal Pictures will release “The Snowman” in theaters October 20. Watch the first trailer below.

