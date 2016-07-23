‘The Woods’: Fans Freak Out As Horror Film Revealed To Be A Surprise Sequel To ‘Blair Witch’

Adam Wingard has become the de facto king of indie horror over the past several years thanks to hits like “You’re Next” and “The Guest,” and he recently brought chills to the small screen by directing Cinemax’s “Outcast” premiere, but he might just have his biggest hit with “The Woods.” The horror film just premiered at Comic-Con after months of mysterious anticipation (remember that debut trailer that touted the project as the scariest film ever made?), and with it comes a major bombshell of a revelation: “The Woods” is an official sequel to “The Blair Witch Project.”

In fact, it looks like “The Woods” was just a working title, as a new horrifying trailer has hit with the revealing title, “Blair Witch.” You can watch the new trailer below:

The movie’s plot, about a group of friends on a camping trip who discover they aren’t alone in the woods, and handheld/found footage camera style suggested an homage to the iconic 1999 horror movie, but the premiere has confirmed that the two are terrifyingly connected.

The shocking sequel reveal has set off a firestorm of reactions that range from “oh my god” excitement to “holy sh*t” disbelief. We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to the news below. Lionsgate will open “Blair Witch” nationwide on September 16.

The Woods = Blair Witch. WOW. pic.twitter.com/yYAeVIa5Es — Justin Davis (@OGJOHNNY5) July 23, 2016

#TheWoods is now @BlairWitchMovie and it is really good. — Tim League (@timalamo) July 23, 2016

The Woods is actually the Blair Witch Project sequel. They did that. — V.Raps (@CudiCropTop) July 23, 2016

Soooo “The Woods” ended up being a secret Blair Witch sequel????

FUCKING RAD. — Bhryent (@ImLibo) July 23, 2016

I went into THE WOODS thinking it was a reboot of THE WOOD then it turned out to be BLAIR WITCH 3 I’ve been INCEPTION-ED plz help#SDCC2016 — Alan Smithee (@AbrissErik) July 23, 2016

even without the smoke and mirrors marketing, THE WOODS aka #BlairWitch is the most fiercely frightening found footage movie I’ve ever seen — Alan Smithee (@AbrissErik) July 23, 2016

