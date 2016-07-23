Read Next: ‘Klondike’ Review: A Harrowing and Darkly Comic Marital Drama Set in the Early Days of the War in Ukraine
‘The Woods’: Fans Freak Out As Horror Film Revealed To Be A Surprise Sequel To ‘Blair Witch’

The secret is out! Adam Wingard's terrifying horror project is an official sequel to "The Blair Witch Project."
The Woods
Adam Wingard has become the de facto king of indie horror over the past several years thanks to hits like “You’re Next” and “The Guest,” and he recently brought chills to the small screen by directing Cinemax’s “Outcast” premiere, but he might just have his biggest hit with “The Woods.” The horror film just premiered at Comic-Con after months of mysterious anticipation (remember that debut trailer that touted the project as the scariest film ever made?), and with it comes a major bombshell of a revelation: “The Woods” is an official sequel to “The Blair Witch Project.”

In fact, it looks like “The Woods” was just a working title, as a new horrifying trailer has hit with the revealing title, “Blair Witch.” You can watch the new trailer below:

The movie’s plot, about a group of friends on a camping trip who discover they aren’t alone in the woods, and handheld/found footage camera style suggested an homage to the iconic 1999 horror movie, but the premiere has confirmed that the two are terrifyingly connected.

The shocking sequel reveal has set off a firestorm of reactions that range from “oh my god” excitement to “holy sh*t” disbelief. We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to the news below. Lionsgate will open “Blair Witch” nationwide on September 16.

