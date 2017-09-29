‘The X-Files’: Mulder and Scully May Finally Reunite As A Couple in Season 11

Those who have an emotional investment in the state of affairs between Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are probably already looking forward to the upcoming Season 11 of “The X-Files.”

But here’s a new reason to be excited: according to Entertainment Weekly, “after getting the professional side of their relationship back on track in Season 10, Mulder and Scully will be drawn even closer together this year.” This is based on a conversation with creator Chris Carter, who teases that fans “will have something to look forward to.”

The uncertain nature of Mulder and Scully’s relationship beyond solving crimes together wasn’t exactly cleared up by Season 10 — they certainly weren’t making out at any opportunity, despite the fact that there were a few moments which seemed to indicate that they may have gotten married at some point. Given that their relationship has been one of television’s most complicated but heartfelt love stories, we can only hope for some important revelations from the new season.

In addition to encouraging ‘shippers, Carter is also promising more engagement with the fact that in Season 9, Scully gave up the child she conceived with Mulder for adoption. Plus, there may be a shakeup when it comes to Skinner’s relationship with our erstwhile duo, and Barbara Hershey is set to join the cast as “a powerful figure.”

That last paragraph is rich with Chris Carter’s trademark obfuscations regarding… well, everything, when it comes to “The X-Files.” But engaged fans know to expect that. Check out Entertainment Weekly’s full coverage here, and look forward to 2018 when the new series premieres.