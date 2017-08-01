TIFF: First Look at Seth A. Smith’s Chilling Midnight Madness Entry, ‘The Crescent’ — Watch

Grief and loss take center stage in Seth A. Smith’s “The Crescent” — announced just this morning as an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival’s beloved Midnight Madness section — as the Canadian native turns his attention to a chilling story about healing that has plenty of secrets swirling below its surface.

Shot at a remote beach house on Nova Scotia’s rugged South Shore, the film “follows a mother and her toddler son as they struggle to find spiritual healing after an unexpected death in the family. All the while, a mysterious force from the sea threatens to tear their souls apart.” The film stars Danika Vandersteen (in her first on-screen appearance), 2 year-old Woodrow Graves, and Canadian Screen Award nominee Andrew Gillis.

Smith is a Nova Scotia-based filmmaker, visual artist, and musician (he has also composed the full score for “The Crescent,” which will be released on vinyl later this fall). His films often pop up on the genre festival circuit, where their dark tone and surrealist style set them apart.

His first no-budget feature, “LOWLIFE,” was named “The feel bad hit of 2012” by Vice (amazing), and later received a nation-wide, crowd-sourced theatrical release. “The Crescent” is his second feature film.

Check out both our exclusive first clip from “The Crescent” below, along with its stylish first teaser trailer.

“The Crescent” will make its World Premiere at TIFF 17 as part of the Midnight Madness program, date and time to be announced.