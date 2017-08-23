Tig Notaro Says Louis C.K. Should ‘Handle’ the Sexual Misconduct Rumors Surrounding Him

The once symbiotic relationship between comedians Tig Notaro and Louis C.K. has soured, as Notaro told The Daily Beast that C.K. has no creative role on her Amazon show, “One Mississippi.” Although C.K. is listed as an executive producer during the opening credits, Notaro said he has “nothing to do with the show… He’s never been involved.”

She repeated similar statements three times throughout the interview. “His name is on it. But we are writing the show, the writers’ room. We’re sitting in editing. We’re acting. We’re on set,” she said. Her insistence might have something to do with the fact that a major plot in season two of “One Mississippi” involves sexual assault in the work place.

There have been rumors surrounding C.K. since 2015, when comedian Jen Kirkman alluded to a “known perv” comedian on her podcast whom many thought to be the “Louie” creator. The same year, Gawker published an article laying out the accusations against C.K., a follow-up to a 2012 article titled “Which Beloved Comedian Likes to Force Female Comics to Watch Him Jerk Off?, which seemed to implicate C.K. as the comedian in question.

According to Notaro, she and C.K. had “an incident” before “One Mississippi” even started. “We don’t talk since then,” she said. “So as far as what he’s doing or what he’s done…” Notaro trailed off and asked her interviewer if C.K. had ever “acknowledged” the allegations. The writer pointed her to this Vulture piece, where C.K. said, “I don’t care about that. That’s nothing to me. That’s not real.”

Notaro responded: “I think it’s important to take care of that, to handle that, because it’s serious to be assaulted. It’s serious to be harassed. It’s serious, it’s serious, it’s serious.”

“And that’s what we want to do with this show,” she continued. “I walk around doing shows at comedy clubs and you just hear from people left and right of what some big-shot comedian or person has done. People just excuse it.”

IndieWire has reached out to Louis C.K.’s representatives for comment. Read the full interview here.