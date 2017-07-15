‘Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!’: New Special Set for Adult Swim — Exclusive

“Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” is returning to television for a Season 6 special. IndieWire confirmed the news with insiders after seeing Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim’s completed episode during the July 14 stop of the duo’s “10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour!” in New York City. The pair confirmed onstage that it will premiere on television after the tour ends this fall, but the exact air date on Adult Swim is still unknown.

READ MORE: Tim and Eric Reunite for 10-Year Anniversary Tour — Watch The Crazy Trailer

The episode is filled with nods to the 10th anniversary of the series, which debuted in 2007 — including appearances from fan favorites like Spagett, Steve Mahanahan, and David Liebe Hart. This is the first new “Awesome Show” episode since the duo’s December 2010 “Chrimbus Special,” which capped the show’s five season run.

In the meantime, the duo have worked with Adult Swim on several other projects, including the “Awesome Show” spin-off “Check It Out! with Steve Brule,” and the horror anthology series “Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories.” Individually, Heidecker’s Adult Swim series “Decker” is returning for a third season on July 16, and Wareheim appeared in the recently released second season of “Master of None.”

The duo also screened a new episode from the upcoming second season of “Bedtime Stories,” titled “Baklava,” during their live show. One notable audience member who received special thanks near the end of the show was Bob Odenkirk, who was an early champion for the duo’s surreal work.

Watch one of Tim and Eric’s classic “Awesome Show” sketches below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.