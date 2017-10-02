Tom Petty Has Died at 66

Tom Petty, the Grammy-winning rock legend and frontman for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, has died at 66 after suffering cardiac arrest. The musician was found unconscious in his Malibu home Monday morning and was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he was put on life support. According to reports, Petty was not showing any signs of brain activity and was taken off life support. Petty’s longtime manager confirmed his death Monday night.

Petty sold more than 80 million records worldwide over his nearly five decades in the music business. He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but he was also involved in other bands such as Mudcrutch and the Traveling Wilburys. He was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards throughout his career and won three, including Best Rock Vocal Performance in 1996 for “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” As an actor, Petty was featured in Kevin Costner’s “The Postman,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and lent his voice to “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill.”

The musician was also well known and respected for his innovative use of music videos, as seen in the Mad Hatter-inspired “Don’t Come Around Here No More.” His songs were used in countless films, from “Jerry Maguire” (“Free Fallin”) to “Silence of the Lambs” (“American Girl”).

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers spent a majority of 2017 on their 40th anniversary tour. They closed out their run of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl just last week. Petty is survived by his second wife Dana York Epperson and his two daughters from a previous marriage.