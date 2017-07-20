‘Una’ Trailer: Rooney Mara Confronts the Past — and Ben Mendelsohn — in Tense Drama

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
“Una” doesn’t have a stateside release date, but it does have a new trailer ahead of its imminent arrival in UK theaters. Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn star in Benedict Andrews’ adaptation of David Harrower’s play “Blackbird,” which marks the theater director’s silver-screen debut. Watch the trailer (which first premiered courtesy of The Independent) below and wonder when the recently launched U.S. wing of Latin American distributor Swen will release it here.
Riz Ahmed, Indira Varma, Tara Fitzgerald, Tobias Menzies and Isobelle Molloy co-star in “Una,” for which Harrower wrote the screenplay. It’s being released in the UK on September 1.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.