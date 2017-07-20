Read Next: Seth Rogen Explains His Hesitance to Make a Marvel Movie: ‘It’s a Fear of the Process, Honestly’
‘Una’ Trailer: Rooney Mara Confronts the Past — and Ben Mendelsohn — in Tense Drama

The film premiered at Telluride and Toronto last fall.
Rooney Mara Una
"Una"
Swen Releasing
Una” doesn’t have a stateside release date, but it does have a new trailer ahead of its imminent arrival in UK theaters. Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn star in Benedict Andrews’ adaptation of David Harrower’s play “Blackbird,” which marks the theater director’s silver-screen debut. Watch the trailer (which first premiered courtesy of The Independent) below and wonder when the recently launched U.S. wing of Latin American distributor Swen will release it here.

Mara and Mendelsohn’s characters encounter one another for the first time in years after an abusive sexual relationship in the film, which screened at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals last fall. Andrews’ theater work includes productions of “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Seagull,” among others.

Riz Ahmed, Indira Varma, Tara Fitzgerald, Tobias Menzies and Isobelle Molloy co-star in “Una,” for which Harrower wrote the screenplay. It’s being released in the UK on September 1.

