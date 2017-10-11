‘Vikings’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Blood, Beards, and Betrayal — Watch

The History Channel drama series “Vikings” returns with an epic two-hour season premiere on Nov. 29, and the recently released trailers prove that Season 5 is not meant for the meek.

The striking new artwork features a handful of the show’s main characters, including Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha and Alex Høgh Anderson as Ivar the Boneless. The poster, which raises the question, “Who will rise?” alludes to the alliances and betrayals these characters will endure throughout the season.

There won’t be a shortage of angry stares and bloody fight scenes following the shocking death of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) in Season 4. As the saga continues, the series will live on through Ragnar’s sons as they avenge their father’s death. A deadly power struggle seems to be building between the show’s main players which could very well lead to a massive showdown. Additionally, Jonathan Rhys Meyers will join the cast as Bishop Heahmund, a warrior hellbent on defending his faith and his king along with former WWE champ Adam “Edge” Copeland as Ketill Flatnose.

For those of us missing Westeros, the upcoming 20-episode split season of “Vikings” may just be the remarkably violent, politically complicated, and action packed historical drama with the chops to fill the void. But instead of dragons, try a horde of bearded men fighting for loyalty and power.

Check out the gripping trailers below:

“Vikings” kicks off its fifth season on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on History.