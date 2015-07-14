Watch: Prepare to be Dazzled by ‘Moonbeam City,’ Comedy Central’s New Animated Series

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The trailer is hilarious, full of detective parody essentials like car chases, shark tanks and kill shot catch phrases like “I hope your brain is hungry — it’s having bullets for dinner.” With an all-star cast and euphoric visuals, this is a show you will want to pencil into your weekly schedule.
“Moonbeam City” premieres on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:30pm, following the 19th season premiere of “South Park.”
