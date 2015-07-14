Watch: Prepare to be Dazzled by ‘Moonbeam City,’ Comedy Central’s New Animated Series

READ MORE: Watch: Rob Lowe and Elizabeth Banks Get Animated in Comedy Central’s ‘Moonbeam City’ Promo

Comedy Central has released the trailer for Season 1 of the new animated series, “ Moonbeam City ,” and it is glorious. “Miami Vice” meets “Archer,” the new series is an absurd, retro-futuristic, 80’s cop comedy. The show follows the exploits of Dazzle Novak (voiced by Rob Lowe ), an idiotic detective who commits more crimes than the criminals he tries to lock up. With the glamorous, tyrannical, chief Pizzaz Miller ( Elizabeth Banks ) barking orders and Red Cunningham ( Will Forte ), his obnoxious rival, stopping at nothing to destroy him, Dazzle has a lot on his plate. He teams up with the only competent police officer, Chrysalis Tate ( Kate Mara ), to protect their beloved neon-soaked metropolis.

The trailer is hilarious, full of detective parody essentials like car chases, shark tanks and kill shot catch phrases like “I hope your brain is hungry — it’s having bullets for dinner.” With an all-star cast and euphoric visuals, this is a show you will want to pencil into your weekly schedule.

“Moonbeam City” premieres on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:30pm, following the 19th season premiere of “South Park.”