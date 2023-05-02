Read Next: Studios Fire Back, Say WGA’s Mandatory Staffing Demands Are ‘Incompatible’ with Creativity
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘You Can Roll a Turd in Glitter’: Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji Became Marvel Villains in the Makeup Chair

The two Marvel newcomers praised the "Guardians of the Galaxy" makeup team to IndieWire, touting them for making their characters look so strange without sacrificing mobility.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, 2023. ph: Jessica Miglio / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection
Share

The High Evolutionary is a problematic guy.

From his use of corporate loopholes to skirt intergalactic regulations against doing eugenics on carrot people to his interest in child trafficking and his belief that he is the closest thing the universe has to God, Chukwudi Iwuji’s new Marvel villain has quite a few flaws. When you factor in all of the bad stuff he does in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” his disturbing face probably doesn’t crack the top 10 worst things about him.

Still… his face is really bizarre. The character — whose obsession with performing strange body modifications would put him right at home in a David Cronenberg movie — has a head made of machinery with a thin layer of human skin stretched over the front of it.

If the character’s goal was to convince his supervillain friends that he’s human, it’s less convincing than a toupee with a chinstrap. But as a work of special effects makeup, it’s absolutely brilliant. Iwuji sat down with IndieWire to explain the painstaking process that the makeup team used to give him the perfect face for a cyborg psychopath.

“The first day I put that on it took about two hours, but after a couple weeks it was down to 70 minutes,” Iwuji said. “It was prosthetics blended into my skin. They had two pieces of prosthetics, one that went up here for the head part and one that went up here for the chin part.”

Iwuji explained that the makeup team’s creative techniques ensured that his mobility and expressiveness weren’t hindered.

“They made it seem like you didn’t know where my skin stopped and the prosthetics started so it just all blended in. So there was no discomfort in wearing it and I was able to use my face normally,” he said before heaping praise on his team’s willingness to keep updating their process. “It was all about getting the right material that would move with my skin so when I acted it didn’t get too hot or too stiff. They were brilliant. They really were researching it the whole shoot.”

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, 2023. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection
Chukwudi Iwjui in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Co-star Will Poulter had a slightly easier time turning into into the franchise’s other new baddie, the extremely gold nepo baby Adam Warlock. The son of the villainous Ayesha (played by Elizabeth Debicki, who Poulter graciously pointed out looks far too young to play his actual mother), Warlock is a glittery mess of nefariousness and insecurity.

The actor told IndieWire that his makeup process saw his team applying many layers of gold face paint to him each morning.

“It was just a gold dunk tank, and they’d just wait for me to dry by leaving me out in the sun,” Poulter joked. “It was a paint and a spray, rollers, they did it all. … It was a slightly longer process because there’s many layers of that gold. You can roll a turd in glitter, is the point I’m trying to make.” 

A Walt Disney release, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters on Friday, May 5.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Channel 4 Sets Pioneering Post-Production Development Scheme
Channel 4 Sets Pioneering Post-Production Development Scheme
1 hour ago
Lizzo Cancels Show Due to Fever and Chills: It’s ‘Getting Worse’
rollingstone
Lizzo Cancels Show Due to Fever and Chills: It’s ‘Getting Worse’
3 hours ago
Russell Crowe To Be Honored At Karlovy Vary; Johnny Depp To Star In Fest’s New Trailer
Russell Crowe To Be Honored At Karlovy Vary; Johnny Depp To Star In Fest’s New Trailer
4 hours ago
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Is Link About to 'Tank'? — Plus, Jo's Got a New Suitor
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Is Link About to 'Tank'? — Plus, Jo's Got a New Suitor
3 hours ago
Beverage Baron Repole Seeks to Quench Derby Thirst With Forte
Beverage Baron Repole Seeks to Quench Derby Thirst With Forte
54 mins ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad