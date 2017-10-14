Read Next: What Is ‘Oppenheimer’ Telling Us About Nuclear War?
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

#WomenBoycottTwitter: Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Banks, and Others Take Part in Rose McGowan’s Day-Long Protest

It began after she was temporarily suspended from the site.
Rose McGowan
Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Share

After being temporarily suspended from Twitter, Rose McGowan called on supporters to boycott the social-media site — and several people answered. The actress accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, and her ban was apparently the result of tweeting a private phone number. Before going radio silent, a number of others announced their intentions.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad