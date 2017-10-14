WomenBoycottTwitter: Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Banks, and Others Take Part in Rose McGowan’s Day-Long Protest

After being temporarily suspended from , Rose McGowan called on supporters to boycott the social-media site — and several people answered. The actress accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, and her ban was apparently the result of tweeting a private phone number. Before going radio silent, a number of others announced their intentions.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven’t received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let’s do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I stand with my sisters. I won’t be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I’ll do BTS! pic.twitter.com/MKQkOlvGJl — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 13, 2017

MEN: if you are on here tomorrow, I urge you to AMPLIFY our voices. Call on your brothers to be better, go after ones who won’t. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017