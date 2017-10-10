Women in Film Organization Reveals Urgent Steps to End Sexual Harassment

As more continue to speak out about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual misconduct, Women in Film released a three-point plan for potentially combating it Tuesday, encouraging women to “continue speaking up about sexual harassment, which is an all-too-common form of discrimination.”

The organization’s basic guidelines for the entertainment industry could theoretically help to combat this sort of abuse (and enabling of said abuse) going forward. WIF’s three-part plan is as follows (from the official release):

In order to do something to end sexual harassment, we must require Industry leaders to: (1) mandate gender inclusive boards and decision making groups (2) mandate inclusive hiring practices from the top down, from executives to support staff. Ensuring that there are more women in positions of power will change the culture and result in decreased sexual harassment and discrimination overall (3) mandate that lasting legal penalties be applied without compromise, bias or settlement, and these penalties be enforced for those found guilty and complicit in these crimes of discrimination. The bottom line is that no one should be held to different standards; regardless of their power, money or fame.

The women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment now include Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento, and many, many more.