‘Wonder Wheel’ First Trailer: Woody Allen Could Make Kate Winslet His Next Oscar Winner

Woody Allen hasn’t had a movie open in the thick of awards season since “Match Point” in 2005, but that’s about to change with the upcoming “Wonder Wheel.” Amazon Studios is releasing Allen’s new drama this December, which means all eyes will be on Kate Winslet to see if she can become Allen’s latest Oscar winner. Previous winners include Diane Keaton, Dianne Wiest, Cate Blanchett, Michael Caine, Mira Sorvino and Penelope Cruz.

“Wonder Wheel” stars Winlset opposite Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and Jim Belushi and is set around Coney Island in the 1950s. Winslet plays a clam house waitress named Ginny. The actress was originally set to work with Allen on “Match Point” but dropped out because of family issues. “Wonder Wheel” marks their first collaboration together. Winslet won her first Best Actress Oscar in 2009 for “The Reader.”

Amazon Studios is opening “Wonder Wheel” in select theaters December 1. Watch the first trailer below.

