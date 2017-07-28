Read Next: Is TV Entering a New Age of Franchises… or Flops?
Uwe Boll Isn’t the Worst Director of the 21st Century, Says Metacritic, but He’s Close — See the Top 20

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer have the dubious honor of ranking #1.
Meet the Spartans
After naming Alfonso Cuarón the best director of the 21st century, Metacritic has gone ahead and averaged out filmmakers’ Metascores to name the worst directors since 2000. As with the first list, filmmakers must have made at least four movies in the last 17 years to be eligible — meaning that Tom Six (“The Human Centipede”) and Dinesh D’Souza (“Hillary’s America”) don’t qualify despite the fact that they’re far from critical darlings.

Uwe Boll, known for his oft-panned video-game adaptations, comes in at #2; the dubious honor of defeating him goes to Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, whose average Metascore of 14.5 comes from directing spoofs like “Meet the Spartans,” “Date Movie,” and “Epic Movie.”

You might not be familiar with some of the other names to be found here, in part because directing such films as “Norbit” and “Scooby-Doo” tends not to bring much notoriety, but you’ve surely seen many of these filmmakers’ work. (Adam Sandler is responsible for many of the films on the list, which should come as no great surprise.) Here’s the full list:

20. Frank Coraci
18. (tie) Brian Robbins
18. (tie) Raja Gosnell
17. Roger Kumble
16. Marcus Nispel
15. Peter Hyams
14. Renny Harlin
13. Garry Marshall
11. (tie) Dennie Gordon
11. (tie) Mark Steven Johnson
10. Jonathan Liebesman
09. Steven Brill
08. Dominic Sena
07. Dennis Dugan
06. John Whitesell
05. Roland Joffé
04. Brian Levant
03. Walt Becker
02. Uwe Boll
01. Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

