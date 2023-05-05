Chukwudi Iwuji Packed His ‘Regular Clothing’ for Comic-Con — Then James Gunn Had a Last Minute Idea

Being introduced as a new Marvel villain is a daunting task for any actor. The MCU has an endlessly passionate (and very online) fanbase that is often all too eager to compare each new star to the comic book characters they’ve spent a lifetime reading about. It can be nerve-racking to willingly place yourself under such a large microscope — and that’s when you’re doing it while dressed like a normal person.

Chukwudi Iwuji didn’t even get that luxury when he formally introduced himself to the Marvel world at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. During Marvel Studios’ annual Hall H panel, the actor was suspiciously absent when James Gunn and the rest of his cast took the stage to reveal the first trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

As it turns out, the actor was preparing to make the grandest entrance of all of them. Dressed in his full costume (complete with his elaborate facial prosthetics), Iwuji interrupted the panel by walking through the crowd in character as the High Evolutionary. For everyone in the room, the message was clear: the MCU’s newest bad guy had officially arrived.

Marvel famously plans its film slate years in advance, so you’d be forgiven for assuming that Iwuji’s entrance had been intricately choreographed for months. But Iwuji says that the stunt was a last minute idea from Gunn that had to be hastily assembled days before the event.

“I didn’t know I was going to do that until like five days before,” Chukwudi told IndieWire. “The plan was just to turn on stage like [the rest of the cast] did in regular clothing. Then suddenly I get a call from [executive producer] Simon Hatt saying, ‘James and I were just talking, and James thinks, wouldn’t it be a cool idea if you turned up as the High Evolutionary and walked through Hall H?’ And I was like … yeah. That sounds … great.”

Iwuji radiated confidence when he walked through the crowd as the High Evolutionary — even if he was freaking out on the inside.

“My nerves were frayed completely,” he said. “For me as an actor, there’s two places I’m comfortable: either in real life or with a full script. That middle ground of sort of improv-ing, half-scripting, walking through a crowd that might love or hate you. … I was terrified.”

For the record, the crowd did not hate him. But the actor explained that the performance felt closer to the kayfabe promos that professional wrestlers often cut than the acting he typically does on screen.

“I felt like a WWE wrestler. It brought back those memories of how they would walk through the crowd,” he said, joking that he was tempted to call his co-star (and former wrestler) Dave Bautista for advice. “What am I doing, Dave? How do I do this?”

The awkwardness eventually faded away when Iwuji saw the crowd in Hall H and the rapturous response they gave him. It was at that moment that he came to understand the passion that Marvel fans have for their franchises and the gravity of the role that he had taken on.

“I’ll tell you when the nerves left me. I stopped being nervous when the lights came on and I saw the amazing audiences that go to those things,” he said. “Sons, daughters, fathers — generations are all there for you. And it finally clicked and I went, ‘Oh, this is what I’m here for.’”

A Walt Disney release, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is now in theaters.