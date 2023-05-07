Inside ‘Yellowjackets’ ‘Difficult,’ ‘Stressful,’ and Teary Birthing Episode

Though “Yellowjackets” fans may have predicted what happened with Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) baby in Season 2, Episode 6, that didn’t make it any less difficult to watch. Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson confirmed to IndieWire that they always knew what was going to happen with Shauna’s pregnancy in the wilderness, and that it has been built into the character since Season 1.

“Shauna is a character, particularly in Season 1, who’s engaging in what really amounts to self flagellation,” Lyle said. “She’s sort of punishing herself with the life that she’s built for herself.”

Nickerson described Shauna as being defined by absence — someone who “thought she could and should have a different life” but lost any chance of it perhaps even before her plane went down.

“We view her as a character in a kind of stasis, who is stuck,” he said. “Something was torn out of her and left in the wilderness, and one of the symbols of that [is] this child that died.”

Learning what happened with Shauna’s first pregnancy re-contextualizes her relationship with daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins), which Lyle said was something the writers were always conscious to consider. It was present beneath the surface in Season 1 and continues to be a key factor in untangling their rocky connection.

“These are two characters who have never quite gotten along,” Lyle said. “Shauna has obviously distanced herself in a way from her daughter, because of the experience she went through losing a child so early. What we get to see this season is her starting to grapple with that in a more concrete way, in a more conscious way.”

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sophie Nélisse in “Yellowjackets” Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Despite the writers’ foresight, Melanie Lynskey, who plays adult Shauna, told IndieWire that she didn’t know how the story would unfold, and that she protected herself from it during Season 1.

“It was too difficult for me for a bunch of different reasons to hear anything about that, so I just kind of said, ‘All right, I’ll figure that out when I have to,'” she said. “I think it kind of worked because she also was not processing it in the first season, and then this season obviously it becomes such a big part of the story — she’s forced to deal with it [at] the same time I was forced to deal with it.”

When the scripts for “Qui” went out, all eyes in the production were on Sophie Nélisse, for the scenes she would have to depict of Shauna’s labor and the eventual loss of her baby boy.

“It was a very stressful experience,” Nélisse said. “I remember getting the script and I was already nervous. Then everyone came up to me and they were like, ‘How do you feel?’ and I was like ‘Please stop, please leave me alone.’ I just feel a lot of pressure from everyone! I remember doing a table read and right after the director wanted to have a chat — and I just started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t think I can live up to the task.'”

Director Liz Garbus sent Nélisse various video references of childbirth, and the actor also spoke to her mother and others in her life who had been through it. She was surprised to hear so many differing experiences, but also wanted her performance to honor everything she learned. On set, she preserved her voice and drank throat-coat tea in order to give her all for Shauna’s shrieking and sobbing. (“I’m not method,” she said.) With the support of her crew and costars, as well as guidance from Garbus, Nélisse evoked the intense emotion needed for the devastating episode.

“It was just really helpful to have everyone around on set, all the girls just giving me so much to play off of,” she said. “The way they just looked at me with broken hearts made me tear up.”

New episodes of “Yellowjackets” premiere Fridays on streaming and Sundays on Showtime’s linear channels.