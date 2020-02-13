The 30 Most Exciting Actor-Director Pairings Coming in 2020

From Denis Villeneuve and Timothee Chalamet to David Fincher and Gary Oldman, here are the big 2020 collaborations we can't wait to see.

Now that the 2020 Oscars are out of the way, cinephiles can get back to focusing on the big stars and major filmmakers gearing up to return to the big screen over the next 11 months. From David Fincher to Spike Lee, Sofia Coppola, Wes Anderson, Christopher Nolan, and more, 2020 is looking incredibly strong when it comes to auteurs helming original visions. Even the tentpoles should be a bit more artistically driven thanks to “The Rider” director Chloé Zhao and “Berlin Syndrome” filmmaker Cate Shortland taking the reigns of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “The Eternals” and “Black Widow,” respectively.

Then there’s the likes of Kogonada, who became one to watch with his debut “Columbus” and now returns with a second, more ambitious and starry follow-up film. And don’t forget about Guillermo del Toro and Charlie Kaufman, two of cinema’s most original and imaginative voices who should have no problem making pre-existing texts feel like their own in adaptations of “Nightmare Alley” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”

Below are 25 of the most exciting director-actor collaborations hitting the big screen in 2020.

