The 30 Most Stunning Movie Posters of 2019

Posters for "Ad Astra," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and more took our breath away this year.

What makes a great movie poster? A stunning composition is certainly a factor, but more importantly is how effective the image is in generating anticipation for its respective movie title. The best film posters provide a first feeling of what it will be like to experience the films themselves on the big screen. It doesn’t always work out. In some cases, the poster can tease an experience better than the film it’s representing (see “Lucy in the Sky” this year). Other times, a great film and a great poster synch up perfectly (see “Ad Astra” this year). One thing is for sure: Movie posters are their own art form, and in 2019 that art form was in damn fine shape.

Below are the 30 movie posters that made the strongest impressions in 2019.

