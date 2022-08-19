The Best Films of the ’90s: Edgar Wright, Lulu Wang, Bill Hader, John Boyega, and More Share Their Picks

Do you love the cinema of the '90s? So do dozens of your favorite directors, writers, producers, and stars, all of whom shared their lists with IndieWire.

We ranked the 100 best movies of the ’90s. We listed our favorite performances, scores, and even made a video countdown of the decade’s greatest needle-drops. We wrote about how ’90s movies shaped us, how visionary artists like Gregg Araki and Bill Duke shaped them, and what love had to do with it.

So now, as IndieWire’s ’90s Week extravaganza winds down, we thought we’d turn the mic over to the people on the other side of the screen, and see what they find most precious about the decade that was. We reached out to over 60 actors, directors, writers, and so forth — an eclectic mix of luminaries from then and now and all points in between — with a simple question: What are your 10 favorite movies of the ’90s?

The responses we received ran the gamut (though some choices were inevitably common). Some participants chose to provide insightful lists, while others bared their soul with annotated confessionals. If the spectrum of answers — and the enthusiasm with which we received them — made one thing perfectly clear, it’s that every week is still ’90s week for someone.

