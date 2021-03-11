Best Movies Never Made: 30 Lost Projects from Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and More

From Nolan's Howard Hughes biopic to Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" prequel, these are the unmade movies we'll always dream of seeing.

[Editor’s note: The following list was originally published in September 2019 and has been updated accordingly.]

Christopher Nolan has directed one of the most beloved film trilogies in history (see “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Dark Knight Rises”) and has brought to life many of Hollywood’s most original visions, but what if his most prized script never got to see the big screen? Enter Nolan’s Howard Hughes biopic, which could have been a reality had Nolan not gotten swept up in Batman and Martin Scorsese not proceeded with his own Hughes movie with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nolan’s unmade Howard Hughes movie is no isolated occurrence, as the majority of auteurs working in Hollywood have at least one passion project that has slipped through the cracks over the course of their careers. If you’re busy-bodies like Ridley Scott and Guillermo del Toro, you have more unmade projects than one can count with two hands. The history of unmade movies is expansive (Kubrick’s “Napoleon,” for instance), and just one look at a list of best films never made is enough to realize how many potential masterpieces are sitting on the back burner indefinitely.

Check out some of IndieWire’s most desired unmade movies in the list below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.