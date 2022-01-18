How to Pitch Stories and Articles to IndieWire

IndieWire welcomes pitches on a range of subjects relating to film, television, and new media. We love great stories, especially when they’re tied to insightful reported work about diverse creatives and strong artistic visions. We also welcome work about new trends and changes to the business and culture of entertainment, from production to distribution.

Here’s a list of answers to common questions we receive from freelancers, along with who to pitch and how.

“Do you want this interview?”

We are probably not interested in a single-source interview. We rarely assign interviews with high-profile directors or actors promoting new projects; usually, we have plans to speak to them or decided to pass. If you have unique access to a subject with a strong angle, it might be the rare exception.

“Can I write this review?”



Probably not. Staff critics cover most major film and TV releases, or we assign freelance reviews to a set of regular contributors.

“What kind of angles do you want?”

We love ideas with strong news hooks and compelling angles that may require multiple sources. Please, don’t send a list of topics you’d like to cover or talent you want to interview. A specific injustice, a unique production challenge, or a dramatic change to the industry will make us pay attention. We are especially interested in stories about minorities, unusual business dealings, and craft stories related to various below-the-line fields.

“How about a hot take?”

We love a good essay. Do you have a strong take on a new film or TV show that nobody else has written? Great! We want an accessible tone, so no scholarly articles or complex narrative analyses. Tell us what gives you authority on the subject and how you plan to make a case. We’re especially keen on strong, provocative thinkpieces that might push back on popular consensus or shed light on a problem worthy of further conversation. We want to stir things up.

“How do I make sure I’m on the right track?”



Spend some time reading the site and consider how your story might appeal to our readers. Also, make sure we haven’t written some version of it yet. Look beyond the homepage; Googling our coverage is the easiest way to figure out how we’ve covered topics.

“What should a pitch look like?”



Our ideal pitch: In 200 words or less, tell us who you are and present an irresistible story idea that makes us say, “Wow, I can’t wait to publish that.” Add a couple of recent links to stories you’ve published.

“I’m not a journalist, but I’m an industry insider who has a strong perspective on a significant issue related to my field. Will you still consider my idea?”

Absolutely!

“Who should I pitch?”



For film-related essays and reported pieces, Kate Erbland: kate@indiewire.com

For TV-related essays and reported pieces, Erin Strecker: estrecker@indiewire.com

For reported stories on the craft of film or TV production, Chris O’Falt: chris@indiewire.com

“What do you pay?”



Standard rate is $150 for essays and $200 for reported content, but that can be negotiable depending on the assignment.