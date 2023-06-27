‘The Machine’ Tops New VOD Releases, but ‘John Wick,’ ‘Fast X,’ and ‘Super Mario’ Stay Strong

On the VOD charts, action rules. A recent price drop to $5.99 has propelled “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate) to continued #1 positions at iTunes and Google Play, while revenue-ranking Vudu kept “Fast X” (Universal) in the top position. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal), price now reduced to $19.99 (including download) placed #2 at all three sites.

New entry “The Machine” (Sony), an action comedy starring Bert Kreischer, here adapting his semi-biographical stand-up routine, is #3 at Vudu at $19.99 while placing on a three charts. It hit home viewing after its fourth weekend in theaters, where it managed only $10 million in gross.

After a recent spate of theatrical releases dominating Netflix’s top ten movie chart, their home-grown titles took six of the slots this week. “Extraction 2” repeats at #1, with their usual eclectic mix taking other slots.

“Fast X” joined “John Wick,” “Super Mario,” and “The Machine” on all three charts, as well as “The Covenant” (MGM) and “Kandahar” (Open Road). The other new entry is “The Black Demon.” The Vertical release at $5.99 stars Josh Lucas fighting off a shark in Baja California. It sits at #8 at Vudu.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits PVOD on July 9, but iTunes is already listing pre-sales, where it is #9. If multiple sets were included on our charts, then the four-pack of earlier “Indiana Jones” films, now owned by Disney, not Paramount, would be #5 at iTunes for $19.99.

Apart from the repeat showing for the original “Extraction” (currently #5), other three romantic titles from different countries and a recently Tribeca Festival-premiered documentary debuted as Netflix productions. The medical-themed doc “Take Care of Maya” is #4.

“The Perfect Find” Netflix

Among romantic titles, highest ranked at #2 is “The Perfect Find,” with Gabrielle Union as a fashion editor falling for her boss’ son. “Make Me Believe” from Turkey is #8 (two grandmothers play matchmaker) while “Through My Window: Across the Sea” is #9. It’s a sequel to the Spanish love story about two long-time neighbors trying to reignite their relationship. Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” continues as the best theatrical release at #3.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, June 26. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

4. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Machine (Sony) – $19.99

6. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

7. To Catch a Killer (Vertical) – $5.99

8. BlackBerry (IFC) – $6.99

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99 (pre-order)

10. Kandahar (Open Road) – $19.99

Google Play

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

5. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

6. The Covenant (MGM) – $19.99

7. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

8. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

9. The Machine (Sony) – $19.99

10. Kandahar (Open Road) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers June 19-25

1. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Machine (Sony) – $19.99

4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

5. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

6. Kandahar (Open Road) – $19.99

7. About My Father (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. The Black Demon (Avenue) – $5.99

9. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

10. Nefarious (Soli Deo) – $19.98

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, June 26. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Extraction 2 (Netflix original)

2. The Perfect Find (Netflix original)

3. The Mule (2018 theatrical release)

4. Take Care of Maya (Netflix original documentary)

5. Extraction (2020 Netflix original)

6. Accepted (2006 theatrical release)

7. 47 Ronin (2013 theatrical release)

8. Make Me Believe (Turkish Netflix original)

9. Through My Window: Across the Sea (Spanish Netflix original)

10. Boss Baby (2017 theatrical release)