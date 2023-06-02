×
Read Next: Throwing a Dinner Party: The Art of Casting from the Experts
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Hello, Summer Breakout! ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Exceeds All Expectations in Early Shows

This animated sequel may be the summer film that theaters have been waiting for.
11022640 - SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Sony Pictures Animation
Share

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony) amassed $17.35 million in Thursday shows starting at 2 p.m. That’s $150,000 behind what the previews for “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (Disney) did four weeks ago, on its way to a $118.4 weekend.

That’s a huge jump from 2018’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” In a much different environment (evening-only shows on a dead mid-December Thursday), it grossed $3.5 million before a surprising $35.4 million initial weekend.

These results position the second “Spider-Verse” to see a potentially bigger weekend than “Guardians.” Many schools are now closed for summer vacation, elevating Friday’s potential audience. And though it won’t get as high a percentage of viewers who opt for premium screens, Sony does control many of them.

That level of achievement would be a welcome surprise. Before improved tracking last weekend, industry consensus was $60 million-$70 million opening. Even after increased interest was seen, the guess was still under $90 million.

Several factors elevate “Spider-Verse”:

— The first film was critically acclaimed, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and grossed a surprising $194 million in its Christmas 2018 release;

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” remains the biggest domestic hit since 2019, and this is the next film from that Marvel subset;

— The new film is receiving rapturous reviews (86 score on Metacritic, rarely seen for a studio release);

— It comes after the unexpected massive success for the animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal), now over $560 million domestic (biggest of 2023 so far). “SMB” showed significant adult interest for an animated film, and it’s one with less-obvious appeal than “Spider-Verse.”

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Sony

Add this: Although business was uneven, May’s three top releases (“Guardians,” “Fast X,” and “The Little Mermaid”) all played at levels at or near expectations — nothing groundbreaking, but enough audience interest to give hope for the summer. But with none expected to reach $400 million domestic (an achievement ticked by two May releases last year), a void remains to be filled. “No Way Home,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “SMB” show when the public is excited, the potential is there.

Perhaps “Spider-Verse” is the hero film that theaters seek. It’s a great start (to note: “SMB” with its Wednesday opening skipped previews, so there is no comparison). This is a week later than “Maverick” last year, which rose to $709 million on the back of terrific word of mouth. It created enough theatrical goodwill to boost the entire summer. If “Spider-Verse” can do the same thing, it will be a crucial plus to a summer season that so far is slightly below last year.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Moneybagg Yo Talks New Mixtape, ‘Hard to Love,’ Entrepreneurship, and Making Lil Wayne Re-Do a Verse
Moneybagg Yo Talks New Mixtape, ‘Hard to Love,’ Entrepreneurship, and Making Lil Wayne Re-Do a Verse
Metro Boomin Flexes His Superpowers With The ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack
rollingstone
Metro Boomin Flexes His Superpowers With The ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack
Twitter Sees Two Key Ad-Related Executives Depart
Twitter Sees Two Key Ad-Related Executives Depart
TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More
TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad