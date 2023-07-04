Sundance Horror Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Takes #1 at Netflix

Once again. “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate) ($5.99) is #1 at iTunes and Google Play, while “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at $19.99 (Universal) is #1 at Vudu (which calculates by revenue, not transactions).

Like most weeks, Netflix’s top 10 movie list is topsy-turvy. New at #1 is “Run Rabbit Run,” an Australian horror film the streamer acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section. It stars “Succession” actress Sarah Snook as a fertility doctor who notices her daughter’s strange behavior.

Beyond that, “Mario” is in two second-place spots while “Fast X” is #2 at Vudu, helped by its $19.99 price. “The Covenant” (MGM) is #3 at iTunes, “The Machine” (Sony) at $19.99 #3 at Vudu, with “Fast X” taking third at Google Play.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The #1 summer release (for now), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney), is set for release July 7, a generous 63 days after its theatrical release. It should have no problem taking over at #1, possibly for multiple weeks.

New this week are “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate), boosted by its lowered $5.99 price. It’s #5 at iTunes (#11 at Google Play) after a lackluster reaction at $19.99. “Knights of the Zodiac” (Stage 6), a live-action, Hungarian-filmed anime adaptation, is #7 at Vudu at $14.99.

Along with “Rabbit,” other Netflix originals on the chart are “Extraction 2,” now #3 after two weeks at #1, “The Perfect Find,” which had a nice run at #2 and is now #8, and an animated original at #9.

Six just-added theatrical titles are in the Netflix top 10, with Sony’s 2013 hit “White House Down” in second place and “Thank You for Your Service” at #4.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, July 2. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

4. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

5. Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

8. Hypnotic (Ketchup) – $5.99

9. BlackBerry (IFC) – $6.99

10. Renfield (Universal) – $5.99

Google Play

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

5. The Covenant (MGM) – $19.99

6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

7. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

8. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

9. The Machine (Sony) – $19.99

10. Renfield (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers June 26-July 2.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

2. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Machine (Sony) – $19.99

4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

5. Evil Dead Rise (WBD) – $5.99

6. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

7. Knights of the Zodiac (Stage 6) – $$14.99

8. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

9. Sisu (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. Hypnotic (Ketchup) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, July 3. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Run, Rabbit, Run (Netflix Australian original)

2. White House Down (2013 theatrical release)

3. Extraction 2 (Netflix original)

4. Thank You for Your Service (2017 theatrical release)

5. Monster Trucks (2016 theatrical release)

6. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016 theatrical release)

7. Bridesmaids (2011 theatrical release)

8. The Perfect Find (Netflix original)

9. Nimona (Netflix animated original)

10. Warm Bodies (2013 theatrical release)