With ‘The Flash’ Leading VOD, Warner Bros. Discovery Gets Another #1 Film

With a troubled history and soft box office, DC Comics’ “The Flash” ($19.99) on PVOD gives Warner Bros. its second #1 film right now. As “Barbie” comes off a $162 million domestic opening in theaters, “The Flash” takes the top spot at all three VOD charts this week, just over a month after debuting in theaters. Never mind that “Barbie” made more in its opening weekend than “The Flash” did in its under-$110 million domestic run, on a movie with twice the production cost.

In an even quicker turnaround, “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” ($19.99), consistent with Universal’s home release strategy after three weekends in theaters, also made all three lists after the animated feature grossed $15 million. Vudu, with a revenue-based chart that favors higher-priced titles, is best at #3.

At some undetermined point, those studios will have massive potential post-theater play films Based on its agreement with Christopher Nolan on “Oppenheimer,” Universal will not execute its standard practice deal of PVOD after five weekends. WB doesn’t have an established pattern but usually the bigger the film, the later the release.

“They Cloned Tyrone” ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

The three platform’s top 10 lists are nearly identical, with only 11 titles among them. These included “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Asteroid City,” “Fast X,” all at $19.99, and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” at $5.99. Universal (with Focus included) returns to it outsized showing, with 13 of the 30 positions held by their films.

“They Cloned Tyrone” led six Netflix originals on the top 10. It stars John Boyega and Jamie Foxx in a comedy about a government conspiracy to experiment on the Black population. Three more new originals on the chart include two documentaries (“The Deepest Breath,” “Unknown: Cave of Bones”) and a Mexican comedy (“The Almost Legends”). The highest-ranked studio film is last week’s #1, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at #2.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, July 24. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $19.99

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

5. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal) – $19.99

6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Sisu (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

9. Asteroid City (Focus) – $19.99

10. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

2. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $19.99

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal) – $19.99

7. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

8. Asteroid City (Focus) – $19.99

9. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

10. Sisu (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers July 17-23.

1. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

2. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $19.99

3. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal) – $19.99

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

6. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

7. Renfield (Universal) – $5.99

8. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. The Blackening (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. Asteroid City (Focus) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, July 24. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix original)

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022 theatrical release)

3. Ride Along (2014 theatrical release)

4. The Out-Laws (Netflix original)

5. Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix Spanish original)

6. The Deepest Breath (Netflix original documentary)

7. 65 (2023 theatrical release)

8. Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix original documentary)

9. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017 theatrical release)

10. The (Almost) Legends (Netflix Mexican original)