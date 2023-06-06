‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Powers Up on PVOD, As Netflix Discovers ‘To Leslie’

Get ready for a continuation of the recurrent rotation between “The Super-Mario Bros.” (Universal) and “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate) as #1 and #2 on PVOD charts. Both films (each priced at $19.99) will likely add two more weeks minimum back and forth atop the lists after a similar battle the last two.

Netflix meantime has about as top-heavy a list of older theatrical releases, with only one original making their top 10 (in tenth place). Of note there — “To Leslie,” virtually unknown before Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar Best Actress nomination, initially reached #1 before dropping to a still notable #2 (behind the 2013 comedy “We’re the Millers”).

“John Wick” kept “SMB” from a second week at #1 when it was released. But this week, “SMB,” by far the biggest domestic theatrical hit for 2023 so far, returned to #1 at both iTunes and Vudu. “John Wick” still leads at Google Play, but that site usually lags for a few days, so the same could occur there.

With the next recent hit to hit home-viewing not expected for another two weeks (“Fast X” is expected but not confirmed after its fifth weekend), nothing is certain to challenge these two films. “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret” (Lionsgate) will be available on Tuesday. Despite its underwhelming theatrical run ($20 million gross through six weekends), it’s the kind of well-reviewed film that has the potential as well as the need to do better at home.

Three recent releases, the biggest grossing of which managed just over $5 million in gross, made initial top ten incursions. “Nefarious” (Soli Deo), a faith-based demonic thriller which passed that minimal threshold to make all three charts, as high as #5 on Vudu. “Hypnotic” (Ketchup), like “Nefarious” at $19.99, with Robert Rodriguez’s $65 million flop with Ben Affleck reached #3 on Vudu. “BlackBerry” (IFC), typical of that company’s usual pricing at $6.99 initially, is #4 on iTunes.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

“65” (Sony) and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount), both now $5.99, complete the films placing across the board. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony), only $3.99 (which makes it unlikely to show up on revenue-tallying Vudu) is #3 on iTunes and #4 on Google Play. iTunes continues its listing pre-orders on their list, with the brand-new “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony) at #10 months ahead of its likely availablity.

What usually distinguishes Netflix’s top movies is the interesting mixture of library titles they licence and their originals. This week hardly fits, with only one original making the list. Number 10 is “A Beautiful Life.” It’s a struggling singer skyrockets to fame after a lucky break story, which could be set anywhere. In this case, it’s Denmark, with Danish actor/singer Christopher starring.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Sony Pictures Animation

Over the weekend, “To Leslie,” which had virtually no theatrical play and barely made a blip when released on VOD, actually hit #1 at Netflix. It still is in second place. It’s the kind of film that, had it been a Netflix Original, could have also gotten some eyeballs. There’s no way to say how much all the attention the Oscar nomination and controversy elevated interest, but it is another sign that there is still some benefit from getting awards attention.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, June 5. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $24.99

2. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $

4. BlackBerry (IFC) – $6.99

5. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

6. Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

7. Creed III (MGM) – $5.99

8. Nefarious (Soli Deo) – $19.99

9. Hypnotic (Ketchup) – $19.99

10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – (preorder)

Google Play

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $19.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $24.99

3. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $19.99

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

5. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

6. Nefarious (Soli Deo) – $19.99

7. Evil Dead Rise (WBD) – $19.99

8. The Covenant (MGM) – $19.99

9. Creed III (MGM) – $5.99

10. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers May 29 – June 4.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $24.99

2. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Hypnotic (Ketchup) – $19.99

4. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

5. Nefarious (Soli Deo) – $19.99

6. Book Club: The Next Chapter (Focus) – $19.99

7. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

8. Evil Dead Rise (WBD) – $19.99

9. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (WBD) – $5.99

10. Sisu (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, June 5. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. We’re the Millers (2013 theatrical release)

2. To Leslie (2022 theatrical release)

3. The Choice (2013 theatrical release)

4. Boss Baby (2017 theatrical release)

5. Funny People (2009 theatrical release)

6. The Angry Birds Movie (2016 theatrical release)

7. Missing (2023 theatrical release)

8. Unleashed (2005 theatrical release)

9. The Kingdom (2007 theatrical release)

10. A Beautiful Life (2023 Danish Netflix original)