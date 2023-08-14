‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Thrives Again on VOD, While ‘Heart of Stone’ Is #1 at Netflix

It’s not unusual for films to see a boost when they shift from PVOD rental to EST (“electronic sell through,” which refers to digital downloads). But “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony), which had dropped off the top 10 charts after several weeks of rental success, came back as #1 on all three now that it’s available to buy at $19.99.

“Barbie” has surpassed the Marvel animated title as #1 for the summer, but the renewed interest in “Spider-Verse” is a good reminder of how strong the brand can be (though it didn’t hit quite what past early summer Marvel titles managed, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” came in a little under $400 million domestic).

In another sign of how comic book movies elevate those associated with them, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot’s Netflix action title “Heart of Stone” hit #1 right away at the streamer. It received a lot of review attention, mostly negative. Its value will be better determined depending on if it sustains a lengthy run high on their charts.

“Cobweb” ($6.99), a low-budget horror film (reportedly inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and with its focus on a disturbed child getting comparisons to “The Exorcist”) made an initial splash. The American production, shot in Bulgaria, which got a limited release in theaters in July, is #2 at iTunes, and even at its lower price #9 at Vudu, whose revenue-based chart favors higher-priced films. “Cobweb,” which has Seth Rogen as a producer, has gotten social media attention to its benefit.

The charts otherwise varied little from last week. Along with “Spider-Verse,” “The Little Mermaid” (Disney) and “The Flash” (Warner Bros.), both still $19.99, and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (both Paramount), now $5.99, also made all three lists.

Netflix has two originals leading their top 10, but otherwise, it is studio-release top heavy. #2 is “Untold: Johnny Football,” a 70-minute documentary about the turbulent career of Johnny Manziel.

Otherwise, Universal-owned titles dominate the list, including three films from Dreamworks Animation and two older “Fast and Furious” titles.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, August 14. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $6.99

2. Cobweb (Liongate) – $19.99

3. The Little Mermaid (Disney)- $19.99

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

5. To Catch a Killer (Vertical) – $5.99

6. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

7. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

9. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

10. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $19.99

2. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

4. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

6. The Little Mermaid (Disney) – $19.99

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) – $19.99

9. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

10. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers August 7-13.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $19.99

2. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) – $19.99

3. The Little Mermaid (Disney) – $19.99

4. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

5. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

6. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

7. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal) – $19.99

8. Cobweb (Lionsgate) – $6.99

9. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

10. Joy Ride (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, August 14. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed

1. Heart of Stone (Netflix original movie)

2. Untold: Johnny Football (Netflix original documentary)

3. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

4. Safe (2013 theatrical release)

5. River Wild (2023 VOD release)

6. The Fast and the Furious (2001 theatrical release)

7. Despicable Me (2010 theatrical release)

8. Fatale (2020 theatrical release)

9. Bee Movie (2007 theatrical release)

10. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003 theatrical release)