‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ and ’65’ Have Out-of-This-World Success in Home Viewing

Three VOD charts and Netflix’s top 10 all resulted in films set in non-Earth planetary worlds leading the pack in home viewing. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney) is #1 on VOD (at $19.99) at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, while “65,” four months after its theatrical release and multiple weeks scoring on VOD, tops Netflix’s movie chart.

“Galaxy” had a two-month window, as Disney increasingly slows down its initial home releases (“Avatar: The Way of Water” waited 100 days), and then to PVOD, not streaming. It was dominant enough that it led Vudu’s revenue-based list, even though it was only available for three of the seven days of their full-week rankings.

The deal struck between Netflix and Sony for an exclusive streaming arrangement, which started late last year, has brought more than a billion dollars to Sony. Multiple films such as “Bullet Train,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and “A Man Called Otto” have already scored well on the platform. And still arriving in the time ahead are recent releases led by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Pope’s Exorcist,” and “Insidious: Red Door.” That puts Sony on the plus side from licensing revenue, while other studios that have their own dedicated streaming sites are struggling with losses.

Otherwise, VOD was mostly static, with “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate), “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal), “The Covenant” (MGM), “Fast X” (Universal), and “The Pope’s Exorcist” (Sony) repeating on all four sites. The other two new entries were “The Blackening” (Lionsgate), #4 at Vudu and #5 at iTunes at $19.99, and “Warhorse One” (Well Go), an Afghan rescue straight-to-home film that is #9 on iTunes.

“Asteroid City” ($19.99) will debut on Tuesday after its fourth weekend in theaters (three in wide release), consistent with normal Focus policy. The film looks headed for close to around $28 million in domestic theatrical gross, with likely strong results from PVOD that will be critical for its ultimate profit.

“65” took over #1 at Netflix from “White House Down” (a 2013 Sony release). Last week’s #1, their original Australian horror film “Run, Rabbit, Run,” already has dropped off their list.

Top original Netflix title this week is the Adam Sandler-produced “The Out-Laws,” a comedy with Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin. It’s #2, ahead of “Titanic,” back again (it most recently played there last summer) at #3. At #4, “Rush Hour” leads the rest of the “new” blood of older titles on the list.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, July 9. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

2. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

5. The Blackening (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

7. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

8. Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Warhorse One (Well Go) – $6.99

10. BlackBerry (IFC) – $6.99

Google Play

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

2. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

4. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

6. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

7. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

8. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

9. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

10. Nefarious (Soli Deo Gloria) – $4.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers July 3-9.

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Blackening (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

7. Nefarious (Soli Deo Gloria) – $4.99

8. The Machine (Sony) – $19.99

9. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

10. Sisu (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, July 10. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. 65 (2023 theatrical release)

2. The Out-Laws (Netflix original)

3. Titanic (1997 theatrical release)

4. Rush Hour (1998 theatrical release)

5. White House Down (2013 theatrical release)

6. Nimona (Netflix animated original)

7. Extraction 2 (Netflix original)

8. Home Wrecker (Netflix South African original)

9. Prom Night (2008 theatrical release)

10. Annihilation (2018 theatrical release)