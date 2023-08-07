3 Very Different Films Lead VOD Charts, with ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Top New Title

For Sony, a big win this week: The studio has announced that “Insidious: The Red Door” ($19.99) is now the biggest-grossing horror film worldwide for 2023. That’s a little surprising, but a $182 million take tops both “M3GAN” and “Scream 6” for the honors.

However, it’s faring a little differently on VOD. Released to PVOD after its fourth weekend, the latest entry in the horror franchise had an uneven debut over three different platforms. It is #1 at Vudu (which ranks by revenue) but is currently only #5 at iTunes and #7 at Googleplay (which calculate by transactions). It got as high as #3 at iTunes after its Tuesday release.

Two other films placed atop the others: “The Little Mermaid” (Disney), also $19.99, repeated at #1 on iTunes, while “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (Paramount), just reduced to $5.99, leads at GooglePlay.

“Insidious” was the only new entry on the charts this week. Along with “Mermaid” and “Transformers,” it was joined by “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal) at $5.99 and “Fast X” (Universal) and “The Flash” (Warner Bros.), both still at $19.99, on all three lists.

The long-playing “Super Mario” was actually second at both iTunes and GooglePlay. “Transformers” was the only one of the #1 titles to make the top four of all three, an unusual amount of difference among them.

Paul Reubens’ recent death elevated “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” ($3.99) to as high as #2 at iTunes during the week. GooglePlay also still shows it on its list.

“Fatale” Lionsgate

Lionsgate released the erotic thriller “Fatale” with Hilary Swank during the pandemic-diminished Christmas 2020, then quickly put it on VOD with modest results for both. It lived to thrive another day, with its initial Netflix showing ahead of all other movies at the moment. Like multiple other list-leaders in the past on the site, this feels indistinguishable from so many of their similar originals. It was a low-impact release initially, so it likely feels new to many viewers.

“River Wild,” Universal’s remake of the terrific 1994 Curtis Hanson white water rafting thriller with Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon, is #2 on Netflix. Of note — it’s streaming from the start of its release there, not on Universal’s own Peacock. And, in what is a very unusual move, it is not exclusive to Netflix for home viewing. It’s also on VOD (for $5.99), though not listed on any of the extended charts from various platforms.

The sole Netflix original this week is “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” at #5. This follows the documentary’s June premiere at Tribeca.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, August 7. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. The Little Mermaid (Disney)- $19.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

4. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

5. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) – $19.99

6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

8. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (WB) – $3.99

9. About My Father (Lionsgate) – $5.99

10. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

3. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

5. The Little Mermaid (Disney) – $19.99

6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) – $19.99

8. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

9. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (WB) – $3.99

10. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers July 31-August 6.

1. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) – $19.99

2. The Little Mermaid (Disney) – $19.99

3. The Flash (WB) – $19.99

4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

5. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal) – $19.99

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) – $19.99

8. Joy Ride (Lionsgate) – $19.99

9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

10. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, August 7. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed

1. Fatale (2020 theatrical release)

2. River Wild (2023 VOD release)

3. Non-Stop (2014 theatrical release)

4. Happiness for Beginners (Netflix original)

5. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (Netflix original documentary)

6. Fast Five (2011 theatrical release)

7. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

8. Hidden Strike (2023 Netflix original)

9. The Fast and the Furious (2001 theatrical release)

10. Bee Movie (2007 theatrical release)