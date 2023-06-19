‘Extraction 2’ Wins Streaming and Boosts Netflix Originals

After three weeks of PVOD play, “John Wicker: Chapter 4”(now $5.99) returns to #1 on two of the three leading top ten charts with the lower price. Lionsgate delayed home availability for an unusual two months for this hit theatrical release, thus making an earlier than usual reduction of price unsurprising. Nor is its return to #1 (except on Vudu, which measures by revenue, not transactions) unexpected.

Vudu continues with the latest “Fast” franchise release at #1. It fell to #3 at iTunes, while almost certainly an error has resulted in it being nowhere currently on Google Play’s chart (it was #1 as recently as Saturday).

The appeal of action titles is also shown at both Netflix and elsewhere on the VOD charts. Netflix’s original film “Extraction 2” with Chris Hemsworth (and an added Idris Elba) is #1 there, with its 2020 predecessor #3. “Kandahar” (Open Road) with Jake Gyllenhaal in an Afghanistan rescue story, which grossed under $5 million in theaters when it played just weeks ago, had a strong debut at $19.99. It placed #4 on two charts, #6 on a third.

Its strong response comes in contrast to the struggles of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate). Though it grossed more than four times what “Kandahar” did and had some of the best reviews for a studio release this year, with the detriment of a $19.99 rental price it made only the Vudu list last week. This week, it’s on no list at all. “Beau Is Afraid” (A24) is another disappointing theatrical release that might have been expected to show some home life, but at $19.99, little so far.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal) is #2 on all three lists (though it might have been a notch lower on Google Play had “Fast X” been listed). Three other films made all the charts — “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount), “The Pope’s Exorcist” (Sony), both at $5.99, and “The Covenant” (MGM), still at $19.99.

The just-released Robert De Niro comedy “About My Father” (Lionsgate), which grossed under $12 million, placed on both iTunes and Vudu. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” (Sony) was in the top five of both iTunes and Google Play, with its $3.99 rental excluding it from the elevated Vudu revenue levels.

“Extraction 2” ends an unusual situation where not only were no Netflix originals #1, for over a week none was even on their top 10. This week, apart from the two “Extractions” on the list, “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King,” a Japanese animated film, appears, marking three originals there at the moment.

But Netflix viewers’ enthusiasm for recent mid-level hits with heartland appeal shows itself again with Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” #2 currently. The 93-year-old director-actor continues to have appeal, with Warner Bros. Discovery recently greenlighting a new film from the legendary Eastwood.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, June 19. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $19.99

3. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

4. Kandahar (Open Road) – $19.99

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

6. About My Father (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

8. The Covenant (MGM) – $19.99

9. BlackBerry (IFC) – $6.99

10. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $24.99

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $3.99

4. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $19.99

5. 65 (Sony) – $5.99

6. Kandahar (Open Road) – $19.99

7. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

8. Evil Dead Rise (WBD) – $19.99

9. The Covenant (MGM) – $19.99

10. Nefarious (Soli Deo) – $19.99

(note: “Fast X” appears to inadvertently been left off of Monday‘s Google Play top 10).

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers June 12-18

1. Fast X (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $24.99

3. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

4. Kandahar (Open Road) – $19.99

5. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) – $5.99

6. The Covenant (MGM) – $19.99

7. About My Father (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. Nefarious (Soli Deo) – $19.98

9. Evil Dead Rise (WBD) – $19.99

10. The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, June 19. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Extraction 2 (Netflix original)

2. The Mule (2018 theatrical release)

3. Extraction (2020 Netflix original)

4. 47 Ronin (2013 theatrical release)

5. Boss Baby (2017 theatrical release)

6. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Netflix Japanese animated original)

7. Unbroken (2014 theatrical release)

8. The Angry Birds Movie (2016 theatrical release)

9. Forever My Girl (2018 theatrical release)

10. We’re the Millers (2013 theatrical release)