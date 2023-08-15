Meryl Streep, Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey to Be Honored at 2023 Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is honoring iconic members of Hollywood with this year’s third annual Academy Museum Gala.

Academy Award history-maker Meryl Streep, “Creed III” director-star Michael B. Jordan, “Priscilla” writer-director Sofia Coppola, and multi-hyphenate mogul Oprah Winfrey will be feted during the ceremony taking place October 14.

The fundraising gala has been approved to move forward by both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA amid the respective union strikes. The event will raise funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles.

This year’s gala is supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum. The gala is co-chaired by Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay; Academy Museum trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian; Academy Award-winning actor and Academy Museum supporter Halle Berry; and Academy Museum Trustee and screenwriter, director, producer Ryan Murphy.

“We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema,” Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum, said. “I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways. We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide.”

Three-time Oscar winner and most recently “Only Murders in the Building” star Streep will receive the Icon Award, which celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact. Jordan will be honored with the Vantage Award as an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. Winfrey is set to take home the Pillar Award for her exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum, while Coppola is receiving the Visionary Award to celebrate her innovations that have advanced the art of cinema, per the official press release.

The organization also announced the new Academy Museum Gala Host Committee members, including: Adrien Brody, Aldis Hodge, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine Martin, Chloë Sevigny, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Elle Fanning, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Union, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Goldie Hawn, Jared Leto, Jay Ellis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joel Kim Booster, John Travolta, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Kirsten Dunst, Letitia Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Bomer, Meg Ryan, Michael Keaton, Naomi Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Questlove, Rachel Zegler, Rashida Jones, Regina Hall, Rian Johnson, Riley Keough, Rita Wilson, Selma Blair, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Stephanie Hsu, Steven Yeun, Tom Hanks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Yorgos Lanthimos, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

