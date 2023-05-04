Cannes Jury Revealed: Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Julia Ducournau Join Ruben Östlund

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival officially has its jury.

After some delay and speculation over who’d be the judges at the Croisette this year, the 76th edition has finally unveiled its complete jury, led by previously announced jury president Ruben Östlund. The “Triangle of Sadness” Palme d’Or winner will oversee the Competition, with the festival running May 16 through 27.

Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón, and “Titane” director Julia Ducournau, who won the top prize in 2021, round out this year’s jury. The jury will award the Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films announced in competition.

Awards will be presented May 27 at the closing ceremony, which will be broadcast live by France Télévisions in France and by Brut. The final festival screening for its closing night, Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental,” will follow the Palme d’Or announcement.

The 2022 Cannes jury was presided over by “Titane” actor Vincent Lindon, with Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, Joachim Trier, Jasmine Trinca, Deepika Padukone, and Ladj Ly rounding out the complete jury. Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” was awarded the top prize.

This year’s festival boasts Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and Todd Haynes’ “May/December” in competition for the Palme d’Or. Special screenings include “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” as well as Martin Scorsese’s sprawling Western epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

This year’s competition lineup also sees new films from Jessica Hausner, Jonathan Glazer, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nanni Moretti, Alice Rohrwacher, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Catherine Breillat, Marco Bellocchio, Ken Loach, Wim Wenders, Karim Ainouz, Wang Bing, and more.

As previously announced, the Un Certain Regard sidebar section and subsequent jury will be presided over by Oscar nominee John C. Reilly, with French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer, Franco-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou, and Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne also serving as jurors. For the full 2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup, click here.