Dear Producer Awards $200K to Indie Producers of ‘Navalny,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ and More

Dear Producer, founded by producer Rebecca Green, has announced the four recipients of its 2023 Dear Producer Award, now in its second year. IndieWire shares the recipients exclusively below.

Each producer will receive an unrestricted grant of $50,000, attend a retreat focused on rest and community building, and commit to mentoring an emerging producer for one year. This award is part of Dear Producer’s ongoing commitment to amplify the role of the producer and provide the independent film community with resources to build a more sustainable future.

The Dear Producer Award is sponsored by Facet, founded by Maida Lynn, which embraces creative non-fiction filmmaking by visionary artists.

Green noted the timeliness of this award in a statement shared with IndieWire: “With the WGA strike underway, producers are confronted with the harsh reminder that unlike their collaborators, producers do not have minimum salary protections, healthcare or pension contributions, or residuals.”

A Producers Sustainability Survey, commissioned by Dear Producer that surveyed over 550 producers, revealed that in 2019, 41 percent of producers earned $25K or less from producing with more than 80 percent of producers having had to defer their producing fee on at least one project, with nearly 50 percent deferring their fee on multiple projects.

“I am in awe of the producers being honored with this award who, despite the financial hurdles and personal sacrifices that are asked of them, continue to create thought-provoking, original films that push the boundaries of storytelling,” said Lynn.

Award recipients are:

Diane Becker (“Navalny,” “King Coal,” “Tina”)

Kellen Quinn (“A Still Small Voice,” “Time,” “Midnight Family”)

Sarah S. Kim (“I Was a Simple Man,” “August at Akiko’s,” “Crossings”)

Sarah Winshall (“Give Me Pity,” “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” “Strawberry Mansion”)

Dear Producer is a digital platform established to boost voices of independent producers and provide resources to build a more sustainable future for the indie film community. Founded by producer Rebecca Green in 2018, Dear Producer has quickly become a premier destination for both established and emerging producers to learn about their craft, mentor new voices, and build community.