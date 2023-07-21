‘Problemista’ Release Paused by A24 Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

“Problemista” has hit a problem with its theatrical release.

Distributor A24 has officially delayed the August 4 premiere of Julio Torres’ film, which debuted at 2023 SXSW. A new release date will be determined later; the news comes after Amazon pushed back Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” and Lionsgate delayed the release of “White Bird.” Deadline first reported on the “Problemista” delay, which IndieWire confirmed.

Deadline first reported that A24 opted to release “Problemista” once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved so writer/director/actor Torres and co-star Tilda Swinton could be available to do press promoting the indie film. The rollout was slated to begin with a limited release while Torres was doing a press tour with screenings and Q&As. The film will still play at a sold-out Outfest showcase on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“Problemista” follows Alejandro (Torres), an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who is struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast (Swinton) becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. Torres writes and directs the surreal adventure film that shows the pitfalls of the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.

RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Larry Owens, Laith Nakli, Kelly McCormack, Spike Einbinder, Greta Titelman, and River L. Ramirez also star, with narration by Isabella Rossellini. The film marks Torres’ feature directorial debut coming off the HBO series “Los Espookys.”

Torres produces the film, along with Emma Stone and Fruit Tree’s Dave McCary and Ali Herting.

The IndieWire review praised Torres’ depiction of the immigrant experience, writing, “Torres delivers possibly the best movie about the Latino experience in the U.S. out of SXSW. The otherworldly magical realism helps heighten the absurdity of the immigration system without it weighing on the humor of the story. Torres places equal frustration on the smallest inconveniences as he does on big systematic issues.”