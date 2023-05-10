Academy Museum Launches Summer Programming: Korean Female Filmmakers, Concert Series, and More

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has unveiled its summer 2023 public programming, complete with new film series to kick off the season.

Programming begins June 1 with a Spotlight screening of 1957 classic “Desk Set” starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, followed by a post-screening Q&A with author Claire L. Evans and Associate Director of Reference and Public Services at the Margaret Herrick Library Elizabeth Youle. To officially launch the summer season, the Academy Museum will host a kickoff event on Friday, June 2.

Limited film series begin on June 8 with the 10-film series “A New Wave of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors,” featuring two works by Yim Soon-rye. Later on June 10, the Summer of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020 starts, followed by July 6 with Regeneration, Remixed, an ode to Black cinema from 1898 through 1971; July 20 with Dick Smith: The Godfather of Makeup, and July 23 with Silent Sundays. These series join the museum’s ongoing film series Oscar Sundays, Family Matinees, Branch Selects, and Available Space. The Academy Museum also announced it will be screening Weekend Short Cuts: Looney Tunes Afternoons, a suite of classic Looney Tunes animated short films every Saturday and Sunday, June 2 through August 26, in the David Geffen Theater.

Highlights include a conversation and book signing with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter on July 29; a conversation with 14-time Oscar-nominee and Governors Award recipient Diane Warren on August 24; plus in-gallery programming and family workshops in partnership with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Los Angeles LGBT Center celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the month of June for Pride celebrations.

Summer Jam will take place on The Walt Disney Company Piazza and feature art-making activities, food by Fanny’s, drinks, photo activations, and music — all free and open to the public.

For the entire month of Pride (June), the Academy Museum celebrates with a selection of educational and entertaining programs. Activities include Pride-focused Drop-In Tours led by drag artists from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and a Drop-In Workshop for Teens with Drag queen Pickle and friends who will give a Drag 101 class, discussing the influence of drag culture in media and representation in film, complete with instruction on how to vogue!. The museum has also partnered with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater to host Drop-In Workshops for Families and marionette shows. The shows celebrate love, self-acceptance, and community through a musical marionette lineup of proud puppets performing a confection of medleys from LGBTQ+ icons, queer history, and more.