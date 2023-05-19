×
Read Next: AI Becomes Him: How De-Aging Progressed from ‘Benjamin Button’ to ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Adam McKay Had to ‘Emotionally Recover’ After Watching ‘Succession’ Series Finale

"I knew what was coming," the series executive producer said. "And still!"
Succession Season 4 Episode 6 Shiv Tom
Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in "Succession"
Courtesy of Claudette Barius / HBO
Share

Adam McKay didn’t want to look up after the “Succession” series finale.

The “Don’t Look Up” director, who executive produces the Emmy-winning HBO series, revealed that he had to “emotionally recover” from watching the final 90-minute episode, “With Open Eyes,” which airs on Sunday, May 28.

Executive producer McKay watched the last episode to give creator Armstrong notes.

“I had to, like, emotionally recover after watching it,” McKay told Variety while promoting his upcoming “Death on the Lot” podcast. “Oh, my God. Wow! I knew what was coming. And still! Oh, my God. Wow.”

“Succession” centers on the Roy family battle to take over Waystar Royco following the death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The fourth and final season has hinged on the core Roy children — Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) — polluting the potential buyout of the media conglomerate by tech founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), to disastrous ends.

“Succession” first premiered in 2018 and is also executive produced by director Mark Mylod, who directed the final episode. Composer Nicholas Britell confirmed the series finale clocks in at 90 minutes and will be a “huge episode, like a movie.” The final “Succession” episode will air May 28.

“There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” series creator Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year. “I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete. This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there’s some pain in all these characters that’s really strong. But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters—that’s also strong in me. I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this. So that is another true feeling.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Giorgio Moroder Discusses His Legacy With Donna Summer, as New Films Recall Their Legendary Collaboration
Giorgio Moroder Discusses His Legacy With Donna Summer, as New Films Recall Their Legendary Collaboration
3 hours ago
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Actor, and Civil Rights Activist, Dead at 87
rollingstone
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Actor, and Civil Rights Activist, Dead at 87
2 hours ago
Florida Man Attacks! Ron DeSantis Says “Zero” Chance He’ll Back Down In Disney Battle; Wants “Woke” Judge In Mouse House Suit Tossed
Florida Man Attacks! Ron DeSantis Says “Zero” Chance He’ll Back Down In Disney Battle; Wants “Woke” Judge In Mouse House Suit Tossed
3 hours ago
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: How to Stream the DC Superhero Sequel
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: How to Stream the DC Superhero Sequel
3 hours ago
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for May 19
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for May 19
2 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad