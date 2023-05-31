AFI Awards Sets 2024 Event for January 5

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that its AFI AWARDS 2023 honorees-only event will take place on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Celebrating the collaborative nature of film and television by honoring talent both above and below the line, AFI AWARDS is one of the few national programs that honors creative teams as a whole. Per the AFI, all the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form.

AFI AWARDS selections are made through a jury process where AFI Trustees, artists, critics and scholars determine the year’s most outstanding achievements and provide artistic and cultural context for the selection of each honoree. Submissions and deadlines will be announced in the coming weeks. The honorees will be announced in December 2023.

The annual luncheon event is known for its relaxed atmosphere, where talents from in front of and behind the camera can mingle over a celebration of the honored films and TV series. The event usually comes with a surprise speaker to read a benediction; the 2022 event held in January of this year brought Al Pacino to the dais.

On the film side, last year AFI honored “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Nope,” “She Said,” “TÁR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King,” and “Women Talking.” On the TV end, AFI touted “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks,” “Mo,” “Pachinko,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Severance,” “Somebody Somewhere,” and “The White Lotus.” A special award (annually designated to productions not primarily backed by the U.S.) went to “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

AFI is meanwhile prepping for its AFI FEST film festival this fall as well as the Life Achievement Award Tribute to Nicole Kidman, which was set for June 10 but is now delayed due to concerns over the strike.