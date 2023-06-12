Alicia Silverstone Is Open to Reprising Batgirl Role in ‘The Flash’ Multiverse

Alicia Silverstone isn’t shutting the door on the DCU.

Twenty-six years after she played Batgirl in 1997’s “Batman and Robin,” the “Clueless” icon told IndieWire that she is open to reprising the role.

“If somebody wants me to play Batgirl, and they’re incredible, I’m in,” Silverstone told IndieWire during the Tribeca Film Festival while promoting horror film “Perpetrator.”

Writer-director Jennifer Reeder added, “I’m not done with her, now that I’ve got her close. I keep promising to make more films with her, which we will absolutely do. Maybe ‘Batgirl.'”

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck appear as two versions of Batman in the upcoming multiverse movie “The Flash,” opening the door to numerous iterations of the same characters. George Clooney portrayed the Caped Crusader opposite Silverstone in “Batman and Robin,” directed by Joel Schumacher. A “Flash” sequel is rumored to be in the works.

“I feel like I could do a much better Batgirl now than I did then. It would be fun to tackle it again because I’m older and my acting is better,” Silverstone told USA Today in 2017. “I know I would bring so much more to it. I was just a baby. It was a different thing. But I had fun back then. And I think it would be fun to do it again.”

Silverstone took a brief acting hiatus following the 1997 film and later appeared in “The Art of Getting By,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and notably “Killing of a Sacred Deer.” Silverstone’s TV stint in “American Woman” was followed by horror film “The Lodge” and a role in “American Horror Stories.”

Her upcoming film “Perpetrator” premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival and hosted a New York premiere at 2023 Tribeca. Silverstone plays the elusively mystical (and ageless) Aunt Hildie who teaches her niece what it means to come of age in their bloodline. Up next, Silverstone is set to star in “SNL” alum Kyle Mooney’s “Y2K” comedy, Grant Singer’s whodunit “Reptile,” and school shooter drama “Tunnels” opposite Patrick Wilson and Anna Faris.

As for the fate of the Batgirl character, Warner Bros. was set to release a standalone “Batgirl” movie starring Leslie Grace but the feature was shelved indefinitely in August 2022 under new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

“I saw the movie,” DC Studios co-head executive Peter Safran said in January 2023. “There were a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable. It happens sometimes.”

Lead star Grace defended the film, saying, “There are a lot of things that I learned through the experience about moviemaking, that as an actress you have no control over.”