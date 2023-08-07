Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott Lead Andrew Haigh’s Ghostly Drama ‘All of Us Strangers’ — First Look

Paul Mescal is about to change Andrew Scott’s life.

The Oscar nominee and “Fleabag” alum co-star in Andrew Haigh’s supernatural drama “All of Us Strangers,” with Mescal portraying a mysterious figure who peels back the curtain of linear time.

Per the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures: “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, screenwriter Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.”

“All of Us Strangers” is produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey and was previously known as “Strangers.”

Haigh previously directed the contemporary gay classic “Weekend,” plus coming-of-ager “Lean on Pete,” as well as BBC limited series “The North Water.” The film is loosely based on the 1987 Japanese novel “Strangers” by Taichi Yamada.

In addition to “All of Us Strangers,” Mescal is set to lead “Gladiator 2” with Ridley Scott, Richard Linklater’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” and “The History of Sound.”

“Indie cinema is where I want to live and be,” Mescal previously told IndieWire, citing his critically acclaimed turn in “Aftersun,” adding, “It’s a really cool bi-product of making a film that landed with people. And it’s just important to remind ourselves that the reason that is happening is because people still want to go see independent cinema.”

He continued, “I love a blockbuster as much as the next person, but my only point is that we have to be careful about just leaving a bit more space for films like ‘Aftersun’ to break out, films like ‘Close’ to break out. I really don’t think I’m snobby about it. It’s actually to do with just being worried that that space [for independent film] is being encroached upon. And if we don’t keep the ecosystem balanced, we’re just gonna have one kind of film.”

“All of Us Strangers” premieres December 22 in theaters. Check out the first look above.