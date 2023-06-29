Allison Williams: People Insisted on Believing ‘Girls’ Was ‘a Documentary’ and She Was Marnie

Allison Williams attended the Nantucket Film Festival this past weekend and joined a fascinating panel alongside Nicole Holofcener and Michaela Watkins, moderated by Ophira Eisenberg and sponsored by J.Crew, called “Women Behind the Words.”

Williams talked at length about the way she and actresses in general can be perceived by the public, have been written about by journalists, and have been trolled on social media — and whether anything has changed in the six years since “Girls” ended.

“People kind of thought the four of us were in a documentary about girls in our 20s when we were actors acting in a show,” Williams said. “Whereas I think some of the men in our show got a lot of credit, as they deserved, for their performances, for playing characters as actors, whereas it took people a couple years to be like, ‘Oh, she’s not Marnie.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, no, I have a different name and identity.'”

“In one way that’s a huge compliment obviously if people start to think of you as your character so much,” Williams continued. “But then in another way, on a professional level, I was getting movies that were just like ‘Marnie drives across the country,’ ‘Marnie goes to the ocean,’ ‘Marnie goes to the farmer’s market on a Tuesday or Saturday.’ It’s like that’s what I was getting for a while. I had to wait for that sociopath [in ‘Get Out’] to come along.”

Eisenberg noted, however, in a follow-up question that she’d read an article where her character, Gemma in “M3GAN” was initially referred to simply as Allison Williams.

In response, Williams said, “When Gawker wrote articles about ‘Girls,’ they only referred to our characters as our names. So they’d be like, ‘Lena and Adam go into a coffee shop, and Lena, Adam Driver…’ No, I think maybe the boys got to be called their character’s names, but the rest of us were called our names. So I’ve gotten used to this, but yeah, it still happens. It’s fascinating. I mean, it’s deeply insulting, but instead, I use words like ‘fascinating.'”

Williams also said she still lurks on social media, even though she is not present there posting herself.