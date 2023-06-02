×
Amanda Seyfried Teases Return to Comedy Roots with Next Film — but We Have to ‘Win These Strikes’ First

Production has been paused on the ensemble comedy "My Ex-Friend's Wedding" due to the WGA strike.
By Samantha Bergeson, Vincent Perella
Amanda Seyfried at Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" premiere
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Amanda Seyfried is ready to return to her comedy roots with one caveat: The Writers Guild of America strike must conclude.

Seyfried is set to star in ensemble comedy filmMy Ex-Friend’s Wedding” alongside Ariana DeBose, Megan Stalter, Liza Koshy, and Chloe Fineman. However, the ongoing WGA strike has pushed back production.

“I mean, we’ve got to collectively win these strikes, and then I can tell you something about it,” Seyfried told IndieWire while at “The Crowded Room” premiere. “But I can’t now because it’s way too funny and we’re not shooting it right now.”

She added of the film, “Back to my roots, you know? I’m so excited.”

“My Ex-Friend’s Wedding” is directed by Kay Cannon (“Blockers”) from a script co-written by Ashley Rodger and “Daisy Jones & the Six” author Taylor Jenkins Reid. The film was picked up by Sony in March 2023 following a bidding war.

The comedy follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from their former best friend the night before her wedding, confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake tying the knot. The pals set off to stop the wedding and reunite with their ex-bestie.

Emmy winner Seyfried previously addressed the WGA strike affecting productions in an interview with Variety at the Met Gala.

“Everything changed with streaming, and everyone should be compensated for their work,” Seyfried said. “It’s fucking easy.”

In addition to “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,” Seyfried is set to star in a Broadway reimagining of Oscar-winning film “Thelma & Louise” alongside Evan Rachel Wood.

Seyfried confirmed in an Instagram video that she is in New York working on “something that is magic and it’s musical.” She continued, “So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work.”

Seyfried previously starred in musical films “Mamma Mia!,” “Mamma Mia 2,” and “Les Misérables.” Seyfried revealed she auditioned for Jon M. Chu’s two-part movie adaptation of musical “Wicked” for the role of Glinda the Good Witch. The part eventually went to Ariana Grande.

