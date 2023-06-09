×
Read Next: ‘LaRoy’ Review: Steve Zahn Is a Grifting Wannabe Detective in Texas Blackmail Comedy
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Amy Schumer Will See New ‘Barbie’ Despite Leaving Original Sony Movie Over ‘Creative Differences’

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences," Schumer said of the project she was originally attached to, now at Warner Bros.
Amy Schumer at the TODAY show
Amy Schumer
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Share

Amy Schumer is revealing that all was not perfect in Barbieland back in 2016.

Schumer, who was originally attached to star in and co-write the live-action Barbie adaptation, said she will be seeing the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig. However, Schumer said the original Sony film lacked a “feminist” take on the character like Gerwig’s film for Warner Bros. clearly does.

“I can’t wait to see the movie, it looks awesome,” Schumer said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” adding, “I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that’s what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences.”

Schumer continued, “But you know, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie.”

When “WWHL” host Andy Cohen asked if Schumer’s original film was not “feminist and cool,” the “Life and Beth” creator said, “Yeah.”

Schumer was attached to the Barbie movie in 2016. She told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022 that Sony “definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” which led to her exiting the project. The official reason at the time was a scheduling conflict with Schumer’s 2018 film “I Feel Pretty,” but the comedian clarified that it was a creative split with Sony that led to the film being canceled and eventually moving to Warner Bros.

Schumer’s Barbie was supposed to be exiled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough, with Schumer and sister and writing partner Kim Caramele writing the doll as an “ambitious inventor.” The studio asked that her invention be a high heel made out of Jell-O. Schumer also said that she was sent a pair of Manolo Blahniks to celebrate the film deal.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,'” Schumer explained at the time. “I felt like I was disappointing my team by not being Barbie.”

The project moved to Warner Bros. in 2018, with Gerwig taking over and lead actress Robbie producing. Robbie told Vogue that her production company LuckyChap structured the deal with Warner Bros. and Mattel so that screenwriters Gerwig and Baumbach could have an “open” creative process, “which is really fucking hard to do.”

For all the details on “Barbie,” click here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Screaming Matches and Food Fights: ‘Bar Rescue’ Host Jon Taffer Breaks Down the 96-Hour Marathon of Saving a Business
Screaming Matches and Food Fights: ‘Bar Rescue’ Host Jon Taffer Breaks Down the 96-Hour Marathon of Saving a Business
Aqua Brings Tiësto to the Party With First Official ‘Barbie Girl’ Remix
rollingstone
Aqua Brings Tiësto to the Party With First Official ‘Barbie Girl’ Remix
Black List Suspends Studio Memberships, Lowers Scribes’ Fees In Support Of WGA Strike
Black List Suspends Studio Memberships, Lowers Scribes’ Fees In Support Of WGA Strike
BMF Producer Suspended by Studio After Incident With Striking Writers
BMF Producer Suspended by Studio After Incident With Striking Writers
Manchester City Has Treble in Mind Ahead of Champions League Final
Manchester City Has Treble in Mind Ahead of Champions League Final
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad