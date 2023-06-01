‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Trailer: Carrie Bradshaw Is Back — and So Is Aidan

Carrie Bradshaw is moving on, and moving up.

The latest trailer for “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That” teases the return of Aidan (John Corbett) as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) deepens her dating pool following the death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Best friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) juggle parenthood with sex and marriage with middle age, all in the Big Apple.

The new sneak peek at the season comes on the stiletto heels of the major announcement that Kim Cattrall will be reprising her iconic role of Samantha in a sole scene for the second season. Famed costume designer Patricia Field is also back to dress the PR maven, who has since relocated to London and was communicating with Carrie only via text message.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King previously said in February 2022 that Cattrall was never considered to appear in “AJLT.”

“There was no thought that Kim would ever participate in ‘And Just Like That’ because she’s said what she had said…You have to look at the reality of something: You can literally not make an actress play a part,” King explained. “Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha [but] I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

However, it seems like miracles do come true. Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey teased in November 2022 that Season 2 of “AJLT” is a “joyful” series installment.

“I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic ‘Sex and the City’ episodes,” Aubrey said. “What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life.”

Also in the cast are Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

“And Just Like That” Season 2 premieres June 22 on Max with two episodes. The following nine episodes premiere weekly on Thursdays. Check out the trailer below.